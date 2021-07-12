Subway® is Giving Away One Million Sandwiches on July 13

MILFORD, Conn., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway® restaurants are giving away one million six-inch subs on July 13 to guests who visit their local Subway from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. local time. At participating restaurants, the first 50 guests who come in and request a free sub will receive one 6" Turkey Cali Fresh, which features many of Subway's signature new ingredients like smashed avocado, BelGioiso® fresh mozzarella and new deli-sliced thin turkey, all on Subway's new Hearty Multigrain bread.*

To prepare for the sampling event, nearly 11,000 Subway restaurants across the country will close the evening of July 12 for a "Refresh Break" at 6:00 pm local time. These events support the Eat Fresh Refresh™, which arrives in U.S. restaurants nationwide on July 13 and features the biggest changes in the brand's history, making improvements to almost every core menu item and introducing important digital upgrades that elevate the guest experience.

For more information on the Subway Eat Fresh Refresh, visit: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8918051-subway-eat-fresh-refresh-menu-update/ .

About Subway ® Restaurants

The Subway restaurant chain continues to evolve the dining experience, offering guests in more than 100 countries quality ingredients, as well as robust flavor combinations while serving over 6 million made-to-order sandwiches created each day. All Subway restaurants are owned and operated by more than 20,000 Franchise Owners, who employ many people in their communities. The Subway experience is also delivered online at Subway.com, through Subway.com/Delivers, and the Subway® App.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2021 Subway IP LLC

*At participating restaurants, the first 50 guest who come in & ask for a free sub will receive a 6" Turkey Cali Fresh sub. Extras additional. No additional discounts/coupons applied.

