Subway® Restaurants and Feeding America® Partner To Provide 15 Million Meals

With Feeding America predicting food banks needing an additional estimated $1.4 billion over the next six months to feed people in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Subway and its guests are lending their support by simply ordering their favorite Footlong from participating restaurants through the Subway app , on order.subway.com or by visiting Subway.com to find their closest restaurant offering takeout.

"Subway has always been a part of the community to provide delicious subs and a helping hand – and we plan to continue to do just that during this time of hardship," said Subway's North America President, Trevor Haynes. "From keeping our restaurants open and safe, to providing better-for-you food options, to our Franchise Owners dedicating their time and donating food, Subway is open to serve. And, we are proud to once again partner with Feeding America to help make sure our neighbors are getting the nutritious meals they need and deserve."

As of December 2019, the Feeding America network of food banks served about 40 million people a year. It has seen a drastic uptick in need, an unprecedented increase of 17 million people, who will rely on food banks during this uncertain time. This has put an unexpected burden on the Feeding America network, and despite increased support, it still doesn't have all of the resources it needs to meet demands. As a long-standing supporter of Feeding America, Subway wants to lend its support in helping to alleviate some of this need, using the community reach of its over 24,000 restaurants nationwide to help feed millions of Americans in these uncertain times.

"Feeding America network food banks have seen an unprecedented increase in need for food assistance across the communities they serve," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. "Subway's donation of 15 million meals will help ease the burden felt by our neighbors struggling with hunger so they can instead focus on navigating this difficult time with their families."

Along with keeping restaurants open and ready to serve, Subway Franchise Owners across the globe have stepped up in big ways in their local communities donating meals to those on the frontlines including healthcare workers and first responders, as well as donating meals to children who normally rely on school lunches.

Subway has also taken steps in restaurant to ensure a safe experience, including increased frequency of cleaning and sanitizing, continued reinforcement of existing health and food safety protocols and moving to a takeout and delivery-only model.

For more information about how Subway and its Franchise Owners are addressing the coronavirus outbreak, visit Subway.com/COVIDRelief.

About Subway ® Restaurants

The Subway restaurant chain continues to evolve the dining experience, offering guests in more than 100 countries quality ingredients, as well as robust flavor combinations while serving over 6 million made-to-order sandwiches created each day. All Subway restaurants are owned and operated by more than 20,000 Franchise Owners, who employ many people in their communities. The Subway experience is also delivered online at Subway.com, through Subway.com/Delivers, and the Subway® App.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2020 Subway IP LLC

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

*From 4/17-4/30/20 Subway® will donate the monetary equivalent of 1 meal ($0.10) for every footlong sold, up to 15,000,000 meals ($1.5 million) to Feeding America®. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

SOURCE Subway Restaurants

Related Links

http://www.subway.com

