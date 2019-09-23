Subway Surfers Joins Playing for the Planet Effort at UN Climate Conference in NYC

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SYBO Games, the company that co-created Subway Surfers, the world's most downloaded endless runner mobile game, announced today its alliance with Playing For The Planet , a climate change initiative uniting 20 of the world's largest video game producers.

Launched today in the presence of global leaders at the UN Climate Action Summit 2019 in New York City, the Play for the Planet initiative comprises 20 companies representing 970 million gamers globally who have pledged to actively use their platforms to inform, nudge and take meaningful action in the fight against climate change. With 100 million active users per month, the gaming sensation Subway Surfers represents a substantial portion of the alliance's overall platform.

SYBO's stature in the gaming industry, combined with the company's inherent environmental concern, played a pivotal role in recruiting other industry players to become involved. The mobile game leaders also took lead in developing the Play for the Planet video and brand marketing materials, including the logo.

"It was a great honor for us to help create the framework for the alliance. Every month, 100 million people play Subway Surfers. That not only gives us great responsibility but also an amazing opportunity to reach a ton of people," said SYBO Games CEO Mathias Gredal Nørvig. "We can inspire them to take climate change seriously and to engage in the fight for the future of our planet. We have been conducting initiatives on our own at SYBO for years, but this alliance is a major step for the gaming industry as a whole."

SYBO developed and produced the Playing for the Planet video, which encourages young gamers around the world to take part in the climate fight. The video features scenes from many of today's most popular video games can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/user/SyboGames and here: https://youtu.be/MKd0kGc1YGI

Created by the Danish gaming companies SYBO and Kiloo, Subway Surfers has more than 2.5 billion downloads to date. Every month, Subway Surfers lands in a new city or country, players dash as fast as they can, dodge oncoming trains collect special tokens to unlock boosts and win weekly prizes. At the same time, Subway Surfers pays tribute to world cultures and diversity, as players explore famous cityscapes, sports parks and museums, as well as each locale's distinct urban vibe.

The next stop on the Subway Surfers world tour will include solar panels on building rooftops – and that's just the beginning.

SYBO's climate efforts include:

Green Nudging of gamers: SYBO took the initiative and co-funded a video for Plastic Change International that has more than 50 million views on Facebook alone. The video can be seen here: shorturl.at/akGRV. SYBO also participated in the Our Ocean conference in Malta and now the UN Climate Action Summit 2019. SYBO will continue working on various fronts to start conversations about sustainability and the climate agenda.

Green investments: SYBO actively invests in projects and companies working for a green transition, including: AIC in Chile, which develops water purification technology; Boston-based Clover, which produces sustainable fast food; medical cannabis from Costa Rica; wells in Africa; and the London-based green investment fund Impax.

Solar panels and CO2 allowances: SYBO annually purchases 200 tons of CO2 allowances to offset office and travel activities by 200 percent. SYBO has also installed solar panels on the roof of its office building in Copenhagen, which meets the majority of the facility's power needs. Additionally, SYBO has inspired nearly half of its staff to embrace a plant-based diet by offering delicious, green and organic meals in the company cafeteria.

SYBO is joined in the alliance by many of the most recognized names in the gaming industry, including SONY, Microsoft, Google, UbiSoft, Supercell and Twitch.

About SYBO Games:

SYBO Games is a Danish mobile games developer founded in 2010, known for the massive mobile hit Subway Surfers (co-developed and published by Kiloo). Five years after the launch of the mobile game, Subway Surfers topped 2017's most downloaded mobile game in the world. Subway Surfers has been downloaded more than 2.5 billion times since its launch. To find out more visit http://sybogames.com.

https://www.instagram.com/sybo_games

https://twitter.com/sybogames

https://www.youtube.com/SyboGames

Media Contact:

Sarah Gumina

GennComm for SYBO Games

T: +1 (310) 714-0350

sarah@genncomm.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

SYBO TV - Playing for the Planet

SOURCE SYBO Games

Related Links

http://sybogames.com

