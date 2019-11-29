Subwoofer & Speaker Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals List: Best Klipsch, UE & Bang and Olufsen Deals Shared by The Consumer Post
The Consumer Post compare the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday speaker deals of 2019 and identify savings on Bang & Olufsen, UE, Klipsch and other top-rated speakers
Nov 29, 2019, 02:30 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best speaker deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019? Deals researchers at The Consumer Post have found the best savings on Bluetooth speakers, wireless subwoofers & home theater systems. Links to the best live deals are listed below.
Best Speaker deals:
- Save up to $199 on Bose SoundLink, SoundTouch & Companion Series wireless & home theater speakers at Amazon - save on a wide range of Bose portable, wireless & home theater surround sound speakers
- Save up to 50% on Bang & Olufsen, Logitech UE & Klipsch speakers and subwoofers at Amazon - save on best-selling Bluetooth speakers and subwoofers
- Save up to 66% off on a wide range of Bluetooth wireless, portable, home theater & smart speakers at Walmart - click the link for the latest speaker deals from top-rated brands such as Bose, Sonos, JBL, Sony & more audio brands
- Save up to $150 on select UE, Klipsch & Bang & Olufsen at the Guitar Center Online Store
- Shop the full range of Sonos speaker Black Friday & Cyber Monday holiday deals - save on Sonos speakers, soundbars, surround sound & amps at the Sonos.com official sale
- Save on Logitech UE (Ultimate Ears) portable & wireless Bluetooth speakers at Amazon - check live prices on the best-selling UE BOOM, WONDERBOOM & MEGABOOM Bluetooth speakers
- Save up to $400 on Klipsch speakers, subwoofers & home theater systems at Amazon - click for the latest prices on top-selling Klipsch Reference, Sub-12HG, R & AW speakers
- Save up to $200 on Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speakers at Amazon - check live prices on the top of the line Beoplay & Beolit Bluetooth speakers
- Save up to 60% off on JBL Charge & Flip Bluetooth speakers, JBL Boomboxes, soundbars & wireless headphones - at the JBL online store
Setting up a home theater system is made easier nowadays with the various speaker options available in the market. A Klipsch subwoofer would work well with a UE Bluetooth speaker to achieve an excellent listening experience for both music and movies. Other speakers that are well-known in the market are those from Bang and Olufsen, featuring excellent bass.
Do Amazon and Walmart have Black Friday sales? Two of the most popular retailers that offer discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday are Amazon and Walmart.
Last year, Amazon's Black Friday sale saw over 700,000 fashion items and one million toys sold within the first nine hours of its launch. Amazon shoppers can expect deep discounts on the top retailer's wide array of products. The e-commerce giant also releases special new deals everyday for holiday shoppers.
Walmart's online sales grew by 23% year-on-year during last year's Black Friday sale, trailing Amazon's 25% increase in revenue during the same shopping period.
