Success For All Named Awardee of the 2022 Holiday Impact Prize

BALTIMORE, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Success for All (SFA) has been selected as an awardee of the 2022 Holiday Impact Prize, presented by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner and New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof, and supported by Focusing Philanthropy. The prize will connect readers looking to have an impact this holiday season to Success for All so that they can become a donor and help ensure children can learn to read early, a gateway to academic success.

"Across the country there is broad recognition that we are underperforming in education and that a lot of kids are being left behind, but there isn't a lot of agreement on the diagnosis or remedy," writes Kristof. "I am thrilled to honor the Success for All Foundation as a winner of this year's Holiday Impact Prize because its unique, research and metrics-based approach to transforming schools and cutting literacy gaps is making a difference. A donation to Success for All will allow the foundation to spread the joy and power of reading to more children."

For over three decades, SFA has helped administrators and teachers transform elementary schools by focusing on achieving grade-level performance in reading for every student, regardless of background.

SFA uses a powerful, research proven approach that combines cooperative learning with quarterly assessments, high-dosage tutoring, and family engagement. Three years of the program is enough to cut racial achievement gaps in literacy in half, and by 5th grade, SFA students are on average a full grade level ahead of their peers at similar schools.

To kick start donations, SFA was awarded $25,000. Donations through the prize will remain open through January 31, 2023 and will help SFA reach more students, especially those coming from disadvantaged circumstances, lay the foundation for a lifetime of accomplishment through the power of reading – with each $200 dollars donated covering the full annual cost of SFA's program for one child.

"For Success to All to be recognized with the 2022 Holiday Impact Prize is a tremendous honor," said Nancy Madden, Ph.D., Success for All Co-Founder, and CEO. "The generosity of donors will be life changing for tens of thousands of children who are struggling to learn how to read. When you ask a 5-year-old what they are most excited about as they start Kindergarten, they say making friends, meeting their teacher, and learning to read. Too many children leave 3rd grade without having achieved that goal, and fewer than 20% of 3rd graders from low-income families are reading as they should be. As Frederick Douglas said, 'Reading is freedom.' Donations from The Holiday Impact Prize will give that gift to many."

Since 2009, Kristof has written an annual "holiday gift guide" column to highlight little-known organizations working to make the world a better place. He began writing the gift guide to bridge a philanthropic gap: readers who wanted to help but didn't know how, and heroic individuals and organizations who desperately needed resources but were off donors' radar.

The Holiday Impact Prize and Kristof's column featuring the prize's honorees has helped raise the profiles of organizations that work on the very issues he covers in his journalism—health, education, climate, human rights, and women's rights, both domestically and abroad. Since 2019, the Holiday Impact Prize and the special edition C-19 Impact Initiative have together raised over $27 million and recruited over 3,000 volunteers for the featured organizations.

Focusing Philanthropy—a 501(c)3 nonprofit that finds and funds high-impact, scalable programs here and around the world—is providing the platform for this initiative by processing readers' contributions, monitoring and reporting on results, and replenishing credit card transaction costs of donations made on KristofImpact.org so that 100 cents on the dollar will support the winning organizations.

More information about Nicholas Kristof's Holiday Impact Prize and Focusing Philanthropy can be found at KristofImpact.org.

About Success for All

Founded in 1987 and based in Baltimore, Success for All Foundation's mission is to develop and disseminate research-proven educational programs to ensure that all students from all backgrounds achieve the highest level of academic success.

For information, go to https://www.successforall.org/

