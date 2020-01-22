Success Mortgage Partners Names Allison Johnston President of SMP

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Success Mortgage Partners, Inc., (SMP) an Independent Mortgage Bank with its national headquarters based in Plymouth, Michigan is proud to announce that effective immediately, Allison Johnston, CMB has been named President of SMP.

Allison joined SMP in 2013 and has been in the mortgage industry for over 25 years. She has achieved many milestones in her career including:

President--Success Mortgage Partners

Certified Mortgage Banker--2015

State of Michigan governmental mortgage industry advisory board chairwoman

governmental mortgage industry advisory board chairwoman Board Member, The Mortgage Collaborative

Past President, Michigan Mortgage Lenders Association

Mortgage Loan Officer License in 28 States and the District of Columbia

She has served on many different committees and is recognized for her diversified talents, creativity, leadership, and her approachability.

SMP currently has a presence in 28 states and the District of Columbia, has over 400 employees, and enjoys a history of accelerated growth.

Everyone at SMP is proud of Allison Johnston, CMB and her many professional accomplishments within the mortgage banking industry.

Media Contact: info@successmortgagepartners.com

Related Images

allison-johnston.jpg

Allison Johnston

President--Success Mortgage Partners

Related Links

http://www.successmortgagepartners.com

SOURCE Success Mortgage Partners, Inc

Related Links

http://www.successmortgagepartners.com

