Successful alliance between the Government and Private Hospitals to attend an emergency due to Covid-19

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 150 days, around 226 Private Hospitals provided their facilities to provide care to Mexican beneficiaries, as part of the agreement signed between the Private sector and the Federal Government "All Together Against COVID- 19." Specialists have claimed this program as a successful alliance between private and public sector as it allowed public health institutions to prioritize care for patients infected with the virus.

The agreement exceeded expectations and results, which is why both parties agreed to extend their operation, which was initially planned to be completed during the month of May. Among its main promoters the Mexican businessman Olegario Vázquez Aldir, executive president of Grupo Empresarial Ángeles, and the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón.

The purpose of this agreement was for the private sector to continue providing second-level hospital services during the health emergency to beneficiaries and beneficiaries of the public health systems.

In 29 states of the country, private hospitals, made available 3,427 beds, that is, 8% more than the initial proposal, infrastructure that allowed to attend 17,413 patients, transferred to private hospitals, an action that allowed the sector to free capacity public to serve more than six thousand Covid-19 patients.

Of the patients received in private hospitals, 86% were from the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS); 11% from ISSSTE and 3% from Insabi, Sedena, Semar and Pemex.

Likewise, the services attended by private hospitals corresponded to 81% deliveries and cesarean sections, 17% general surgeries, 1% urological surgeries and 1% endoscopy studies.

Experts have pointed out that although the impact of Covid-19 in Mexico has left strong damage to health and the economy, with initiatives such as "All Together Against Covid-19", collaboration between the Private sector and the Federal Government has been strengthened .

They have also highlighted the commitment of the most prominent businessmen in the country, such as Vázquez Aldir in promoting this agreement in favor of the health of Mexicans, or the effort in the negotiations that Carlos Slim maintains to guarantee the production and arrival of the Covid-19 vaccine to Mexico.

SOURCE Olegario Vázquez Aldir