Successful Beaumont Antiquer Behind Finder's Fayre Launches New Online Store - Bookmark Memories

BEAUMONT, Texas, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finder's Fayre has been wildly successful as a Beaumont, Texas staple, providing art and antiques to clients for the last 55 years. Dexter S. Augier, the experienced antique curator behind Finder's Fayre, is pleased to announce the launch of his online antique store, Bookmark Memories LLC.

Like Finder's Fayre, Bookmark Memories will serve a niche market, housing specially selected antiques and rare items from all over the world, with art dated from the 18th century to about 1925. Imagine finding hidden treasures online from the comfort of your home.

"These carefully selected treasures connect us to our memories and dreams," Dexter Augier said, "I've always wanted to share my love for antiques with others, and a website will allow me to broaden my reach."

An example of the one-of-a-kind items on Bookmark-Memories.com is this Tiffany Chrysanthemum vermeil service for 12 in a malachite chest. A rare and fine Tiffany gilt sterling flatware service from the estate of a Texas collector, this magnificent set is nested in an extremely rare malachite and doré bronze fitted chest, originally a Nécessaire travel case, signed Boudet. The chest, circa 1840, was made earlier than the sterling and was certainly customized for the set by Tiffany. The flatware pattern, Chrysanthemum, designed by Charles Grosjean, is considered the most illustrative of all of Tiffany's stock patterns.

ABOUT BOOKMARK MEMORIES:

Bookmark Memories represents over 45 years of business experience in buying and selling quality antique furniture, clocks, accessories, silver and oriental carpets from around the world. In addition, their staff is skilled in the traditional Chinese arts of porcelain, jade and jadeite, painting, calligraphy, bronze and other forms of art. All items have been carefully curated for their quality, rarity and desirability and are vetted and described by a USPAP-compliant art and antique appraiser. We hope you'll enjoy this new opportunity to explore what Bookmark Memories has to offer.

