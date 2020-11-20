Successful Day 1 of COMEUP 2020, with more than 50,000 accumulative online views, 7,500 pre-registrations, and 400,000 accumulative visits to the homepage

There was a lot of interest and expectations to the festival, with more than 7,500 pre-registrations , and 400,000 accumulative visits to the homepage recorded prior to the opening ceremony. COMEUP managed to attract more than 40,000 views of the broadcast , with approximately double the number of pre-registered participants , despite the majority of events nowadays being held online and suffering from frequent no-shows from participants.

Suh Beomsuk, CEO of 'Lunit', a Korean medical AI startup, Emmanuel Lagarrigue, CIO of 'Schneider Electric', a global energy management company and others participated as speakers and discussion panels, with the discussions focused on 'Digital healthcare' and 'Environment'.

Special discussion (break time): Miika Huttunen, CEO of Slush

Prior to the afternoon session, a well-known global speaker representing startup ecosystems is invited for a special 1-hour discussion during break time.

Miika Huttunen, CEO of 'Slush' global startup conference, was invited for the special discussion on Day 1. COMEUP secretary general Jung Hyunwook hosted the discussion with Mr. Huttunen, and COMEUP participants were able to watch it live online.

Mr. Huttunen explained the strategy behind Slush's growth, and its philosophy and mission. 'Slush' believes that an entrepreneurial spirit is the most effective way to change the world, and seeks to create and assist more entrepreneurs.

Startup academic conferences, Day 1 (19 November), afternoon sessions Digital healthcare & environment

Suh Beomsuk, CEO of 'Lunit', a Korean medical AI startup, Emmanuel Lagarrigue, CIO of 'Schneider Electric', a global energy management company and others participated as speakers and discussion panels during the afternoon session, with the discussions focused on 'Digital healthcare' and 'Environment'.

1. Digital healthcare

Category Keynote address (14:00~14:40) Discussion 1 (14:40~15:20) Discussion 2 (15:20~16:00) Agenda Revolution in behavioral changes The business model of digital

healthcare The present and future of non-

contact healthcare industry Participants Jeong Saeju (Noom) (Host) Kim Chiwon (Seoulwise Convalescent Hospital) (Panel) Suh Beomsuk (Lunit) (Panel) Oh Jungtaek (E2E Health) (Panel) Lee Byungwhan (Sky Labs) (Panel) Alex Waldron (Pear Therapeutics) (Host) Choi Yunsub (DHP) (Panel) Kim Gihwan (Medihere) (Panel) Ban Hoyoung (Neofect) (Panel) Choi Dooah (Huraypositive) (Panel) Robbie Cape (98point6)

The keynote address delivered by Jeong Saeju, CEO of Noom, healthcare startup based on behavioral science, was followed by discussions on 'The business model of digital healthcare' and 'The present and future of non-contact healthcare industry'.

2. Environment

Category Keynote address (14:00~14:40) Discussion 1 (14:40~15:20) Discussion 2 (15:20~16:00) Agenda Climate change, the

biggest threat to

humanity The triad of startups, VC, and

large corporations: Cleantech 2.0 Forward-looking reconstruction

in the post-pandemic era:

city-energy-tech nexus Participants Emmanuel Lagarrigue (Schneider Electric) (Host) Kwak Wonchul (GS) (Panel) Oh Seil (Innerbottle) (Panel) Yoon Taehwan (Root Energy) (Panel) Je Hyunju (Yellowdog) (Host) Mushtaq Ahmed Memon (United Nations Environment Programme) (Panel) Alexander Rozenfeld (Climate Impact Capital) (Panel) Craig Lawrence (Energy Transition Ventures) (Panel) Eli A. Goldstein (SkyCool Systems)

The keynote address delivered by Emmanuel Lagarrigue, CIO of Schneider Electric on 'Climate change, the biggest threat to humanity' was followed by discussions on 'The triad of startups, VC, and large corporations: Cleantech 2.0' and 'Forward-looking reconstruction in the post-pandemic era : city-energy-tech nexus'.

Startup academic conferences, Day 2 (20 November)

Agenda : Working environment (Open Innovation, AI & Robotics, Telecommuting, Manufacturing)

The agenda for Day 2 (20 November) is 'Working environment', with academic conferences focused on 'Open Innovation' and 'AI & Robotics' in the morning sessions, and 'Telecommuting' and 'Manufacturing' in the afternoon sessions.

Professor Kim Jungsang of Duke University, co-founder and CTO of IonQ, and Professor Henry Chesbrough, the world's foremost expert in the field of Open Innovation will participate in the in-depth discussions.

COMEUP 2020 Day 2 keynote speakers

Opening keynote Professor: Kim Jungsang Open Innovation keynote Professor: Henry Chesbrough Telecommuting keynote,

professor: Gary A. Bolles AI & Robotics keynote:

CEO Ha Jungwoo Manufacturing keynote:

CEO Yoon Byungdong

Special events

Events such as AI Championship and K-Startup Grand Challenge, and 'ChungChungCon', where youngsters lead youngsters, are also being conducted simultaneously starting on the 19th.

All special events are also broadcast live online through YouTube, etc., and you can watch the videos anytime on YouTube after the live event is over.

Events such as AI Championship, 'Changgoo' Program Demo Day, the first ever collaboration between the Korean government and Google, and 'The Day of Do Over', a festival for entrepreneurs that have overcome their failures and attempting to try again, will also be held on the 20th.

How to participate

You can participate in the academic conferences for startups, hosted between the 19th to the 21st(Saturday) through the 'Official COMEUP 2020 Nurijip (homepage)' (www.kcomeup.com) and COMEUP YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/c/KStartupWeekComeUp) online anywhere in the world. You can also check for the 7 special events that are being conducted simultaneously with COMEUP through the official COMEUP homepage.

SOURCE COMEUP 2020