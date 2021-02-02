Successful Tech Duo Launches Work.software

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plan Grind Deliver, a firm focused on creating work simplicity through frequency and clarity, announces the release of Work.software. Work.software allows businesses including venture capital investors and private equity firms to measure and analyze their portfolio companies in addition to their traditional reporting methods.

The Work.software project is spearheaded by partners David Wible, CEO and William Chufo, COO of Work.software. The project came to life after Dave and Wil exited their digital marketing SaaS company at a significant return to shareholders. Relying on their experience managing and mentoring executives and founders through performance improvement initiatives, they decided to put that process into a SaaS platform to facilitate business growth for clients.

"Work.software is important to me because I feel businesses too often rely solely on financial metrics to guide their decisions," says Dave. "Through trial and error over the years, I discovered that an activities-based approach not only accelerated financial performance, but it also formalized the development and growth of people and processes."

Work.software is a SaaS platform that leverages business actions and clarity-based procedures to maximize a company's performance. Work.software is available by subscription and allows employees, executives, operating partners and managing directors to have insight into individual company performance within their investments. By providing this level of clarity into operations, Work.software allows decision makers to recognize opportunities for growth faster than using financial metrics alone.

"Work.software balances a company's financial performance and key non-financial metrics driven by people and their activity. Trendlines visually represent improvement or decline within each of these company components driving action within an established time period," stated Wil. "You are continually growing the right kind of value for the business."

Work.software helps drive business value by focusing on accelerating employee performance within an organization and improving corporate culture. The Work.software SaaS was developed to solve the problem of performance oversight and make the process of choosing exits and finding best funding opportunities easier and more accurate.

