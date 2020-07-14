Succession Capital Alliance Partners with Pacific Life to Produce National Virtual Conference and Announce One of a Kind New Loan Program

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than ten years, industry leading Premium Financing firm Succession Capital Alliance (SCA) has hosted the widely recognized Annual Advanced Premium Financing Conference in Las Vegas. With in-person Conferences no longer possible, SCA turned this crisis into an opportunity to motivate and inspire Advisors by creating a unique, first class, and entertaining Virtual Conference.

Advisors from all over the country tuned in for three hours to hear about competitive strategies to maximize success in the high-net-worth market using SCA's proprietary Capital Maximization Strategy, while also being entertained by a virtual magician and DJ during breaks. SCA also shared their unmatched experience in virtual selling, which was a very timely topic. In addition, the Conference included an in depth panel discussion with Dawn Trautman Behnke, Executive Vice President, Life Insurance Division of Pacific Life, Michael Rothman, Executive Vice President of Succession Capital Alliance, and Virginia Craig, Vice President and Chief Underwriter of Pacific Life. Finally, SCA announced a revolutionary new loan program available now exclusively through SCA.

"We have being doing this conference in Las Vegas for the last 13 years. We didn't know if we could create a similar experience in a virtual environment, but we wanted to try. This was the first national conference of its kind in our industry and in the end we were shocked by the production quality, and the overwhelmingly positive response from all of the attendees," stated Julian Movsesian, President and CEO of Succession Capital Alliance.

"Pacific Life and Julian Movsesian have a relationship that spans almost 20 years. It is very fulfilling to see the professionals at SCA partner with us to bring the best practices in premium financing to some of the top financial professionals in our industry. The agenda was loaded with great insights and most importantly tips to open and close a variety of cases focused on high net worth and ultra-affluent customers. As always, Julian and Michael are fantastic at making complex cases seem so simple," said Greg Reber, Senior Vice President, Chief Distribution Officer of Pacific Life Insurance Company.

Succession Capital Alliance is known as the founding firm of Premium Financing in the Life Insurance market with their Capital Maximization Strategy, CMS. Since the company was solidified in 1996 they have placed over $44 billion in life insurance and $4.4 billion of funded premiums.

Today, SCA continues to be the largest, longest running, and most reputable life insurance premium financing program in the industry. Several major insurance carriers have partnered with CMS, Inc. over the years to offer the CMS platform of loan programs to their field force.

