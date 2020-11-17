Succession Resource Group Expands Talent Pool With Key Hires

SRG has recently hired new industry talents: Josh Clifford, CVA®, Katelynn Clements, JD, and Marc Stein, AIF®. Tweet this

As the second Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA) at SRG, Clifford brings a decade of financial industry experience, serving advisors and institutions nationwide with a focus on growth through acquisition. During his time at LPL Financial, he facilitated hundreds of transactions and succession plans, developed the broker-dealer' valuation model, and underwrote millions of dollars in loan capital for buyers.

Katelynn Clements, JD joins SRG's project team as the firm's new M&A Transaction Coordinator, working closely with clients on their M&A initiatives, equity sharing strategies, entity formation, succession planning, and contract preparation.

Graduating from Lewis and Clark law school, Clements focused on taxation law, working with the Low Income Tax Clinic at Lewis & Clark and the Legal Aid Services of Oregon.

Marc Stein, AIF® joins Succession Resource Group as the Project Administrator, working closely with SRG's Seller Advocacy team and clients, as well as working to provide increased productivity, efficiency, and service quality across the firm.

Prior to joining SRG, Stein served as Assistant Vice President of Succession Planning at LPL Financial, where he honed his skills in business acquisitions, practice valuations, and loan disbursement programs. He holds his Series 7, 24, and 66 FINRA licenses, AIF Certification, and Certified Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt.

Kristen Grau, current Executive Vice President and previous head of SRG's valuation program, expressed her excitement about the recent hires, "We are delighted and thrilled to have Katelynn, Josh, and Marc on our team. Their industry experience and expertise provide expanded capacity and more intellectual horsepower to better assist our clients, as we constantly strive to improve our resources and programs. It is truly an exciting moment for us."

About Succession Resource Group

Succession Resource Group, Inc. (SRG) is an award-winning succession consulting firm with decades of combined industry experience. SRG possesses a unique combination of skills, resources, and expertise to provide turnkey solutions helping advisors understand the value of their business, develop strategies to improve that value, protect the value with proper agreements and plans, grow through M&A, and create/execute their exit strategy.

