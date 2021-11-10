Succession Resource Group Wins Three 2021 ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards

Succession Resource Group, a Portland-based succession consulting firm, won three 2021 ThinkAdvisor Luminaries awards. Tweet this

"While experience is always one of the best educators, we have seen the interest in growing through M&A, but most advisors have trouble competing with the industry aggregators due to their lack of experience," David Grau Jr., SRG's founder and president, explained. "We created this series to provide the next generation of advisors with the tools and resources they need to be successful in growing their business and providing a smooth and orderly transition for advisors and their clients looking to exit the business."

The four-part series has been shared with and/or viewed by thousands of advisors around the country, and has received top marks from prior attendees (average score of 9.1 out of 10).

With almost two decades of experience working with independent RIAs and IBD advisors, David Grau Jr. was also given the Dealmaking and Growth Luminaries award for individuals.

"David has dedicated his entire professional career to serving the financial services industry. He knows the value each of his clients brings to their community and how important it is to help every advisor create a lasting business. He has never settled for the status quo and always strives to ensure SRG can help as many advisors as possible with this critical subject," Kristen Grau, EVP of SRG, added. "Our team at SRG are all very proud of him for his accomplishment. It is a testament to his work, his vision and our shared success."

