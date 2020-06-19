Successive Technologies Makes a Big Contribution to the Fight Against COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the context of COVID-19, taking immediate action can help flatten the curve and prevent community spread when social distancing is relaxed. Successive Technologies believes that digital contact tracing can be extremely useful in breaking the chain of transmission due to the surge in the number of cases.

"We have built a contact tracing application to ensure our employees' safety. Our mission with the app is to track high-risk and asymptomatic people so that they can be tested for the disease on priority," said Sid Pandey, the CEO of Successive Technologies.

The underlying principle of this app is that if two mobile phones can connect to each other via Bluetooth, the users are close enough to transmit the virus among themselves. Successive has built the application such that it is triggered as soon as this happens and records information about location, time, and participants involved in the interaction.

They plan to deploy the app within the organization and also collaborate with state and national health departments to take appropriate steps once they receive information about those who have come in contact with a COVID-positive person. This will make testing more convenient and enable the authorities to offer support during the quarantine.

Businesses, in particular, need internal apps to automate contact tracing to make better, smarter and most importantly, faster decisions since public apps do not suffice in this regard. During this pandemic, ensuring employees' safety is of utmost importance and thus, contact tracing is essential to every company.

With features like easy on-boarding, self-assessment forms for the risk determination, COVID updates and navigation bar, the application is an easy-to-use tool that offers all-round support. "We are focusing on making it as user-friendly as possible since this app requires a high degree of uptake to be successful. We have also kept data privacy and security in mind since this might be a concern for users," said Mark Bavisotto, Head of North America's Business Unit for Successive Technologies.

The only information that is exchanged between mobile phones is an anonymous random key when the devices are within 10 meters from each other. "We will not even disclose the identity of the person who has tested positive. Those who have been in contact with an infected person will receive a notification on the app. They could be friends or strangers in the metro or even co-workers," said Sid.

"We are confident that it will help countries control the disease as restrictions are eased. We hope that vaccines come up soon but until then, this app will help support health systems and control the pandemic," said Mark.

