SuccessKPI Achieves FedRAMP Authorization

FedRAMP Authorization Accelerates Agency Ability to Drive Cloud-Based Contact Center Migration

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuccessKPI, Inc., a cloud-native contact center customer experience insight and action platform provider, today announced that they have achieved FedRAMP authorization at a moderate impact level through the Joint Authorization Board (JAB). FedRAMP (Federal Risk Authorization Management Program) is a United States federal government program providing a standardized methodology for security assessment, authorization, and monitoring of cloud products and services. The JAB provides authorization for certified cloud platforms for use by government agencies.

SuccessKPI has achieved FedRAMP authorization in partnership with Maximus

"SuccessKPI is an essential part of our cloud-based Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) analytics offerings. Their suite of AI and ML powered solutions help us collaborate with our partners to drive operational efficiencies and improve the citizen experience," said Andy Beamon, Senior Vice President, Total Experience Technologies, Maximus.

Maximus is a leader in government customer engagement center practices, offering omni-channel technologies and professional consulting services to improve the customer experience through automation and operational performance. Maximus moves people forward and enables successful mission outcomes.

As agency missions continue to require increased levels of service for citizens, faster decision making, and decisive action on the front lines, the SuccessKPI platform brings a full suite of tools to meet these challenges.

The SuccessKPI platform combines a business intelligence layer, data lake architecture, speech and text analytics, quality management, and automation tools specially designed for large customer engagement centers.

"We are delighted to continue to expand our partnership with Maximus to support government digital transformation," said David Rennyson, President and CEO of SuccessKPI. "FedRAMP authorization serves as further validation of our joint commitment to our Federal customers."

About SuccessKPI:

SuccessKPI is a revolutionary on-demand experience analytics software provider enabling organizations to utilize artificial intelligence and automation to improve business outcomes and transform customer experiences. SuccessKPI's insight and action platform removes the obstacles that agents, managers, and executives encounter in delivering exceptional customer service. We are trusted by some of the world's largest government, BPO, financial, healthcare, and technology contact centers in the United States, Europe, and Latin America. Learn more at www.successkpi.com.

About Maximus

As a leading strategic partner to governments across the globe, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com.

