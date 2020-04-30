Suddath and Consortium of Industry Suppliers Awarded $7.2B Global Household Goods Contract

"Suddath deeply respects the service of our military families, and we are committed to honoring their service by delivering an improved move experience," said Michael Brannigan, President and CEO of The Suddath Companies. "With more than 100 years in the moving industry, Suddath will leverage our proven experience and capabilities moving military families to support our Team ARC partners, helping to ensure that our service members receive the highest level of service and care possible."

Under the GHC, a single commercial move manager has been appointed to oversee activities relating to the domestic and international movement and storage-in-transit of household goods. Team ARC will provide all personnel, equipment, facilities, tools, materials, supervision and other items and services necessary to provide global household goods relocation services. Team ARC's GHC efforts and coordination will be powered by Homefront, an integrated, state-of-the-art commercial technology platform designed to reduce the burden and stress on service members and their families. The GHC includes an initial nine-month transition period that, assuming there are no delays during the protest period, will commence in May 2020. The GHC may run for over nine years if all options and awards are exercised by the government.

Team ARC was purposefully and strategically assembled from leaders in the moving, logistics, and technology industries to reduce the burden and stress on Service Members and their families. Team ARC's component partners have served TRANSCOM since its inception, and our service members and the military for more than 75 years. To address challenges that TRANSCOM and service members have experienced in household goods relocations, Team ARC committed to three program-specific priorities: (1) Take Care of the Troops, (2) Execute on GHC Intent and (3) Deliver on TRANSCOM's Mission and Priorities. For information on Team ARC, please visit: www.homefrontsolutions.com, or e-mail [email protected].

Prior to the new GHC contract, Suddath has helped 30,000 military members and their families relocate in the U.S. and internationally each year. Backed by more than a century of experience, Suddath is dedicated to making military permanent change of station (PCS) moves as smooth as possible for service members and their families.

About The Suddath Companies

Suddath moves people , businesses , and products .

The Suddath Companies was established in 1919 and has grown into a nearly $600-million global transportation, relocation management and logistics company, serving 150 countries with 2,200 employees around the globe. With more than 30 locations and nearly three million square feet of warehouse space in the U.S., Suddath each year moves more than 70,000 households, including 30,000 military families, and is also North America's largest commercial mover. For more information, please visit www.suddath.com .

SOURCE Suddath

Related Links

http://www.suddath.com

