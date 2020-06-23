Suddath Named in Top 10 Best Places to Work in IT

Suddath was ranked No. 10 among midsize organizations. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, IDG conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition as a leader in career opportunities for IT professionals," said Chief Information Officer Len O'Neill. "In many ways, technological innovation is still in its early days for the moving and relocation industry. Employees at Suddath have the unique opportunity to not only make a meaningful impact at their own company, but also drive digital transformation in our industry."

Suddath has been recognized several times recently for its contributions to technology, including winning the Digital Edge 50 International Technology Award for its proprietary Estimator technology and the CIO 100 Award for Industry Innovation for its industry-first technology, Tracker.

The global company was also recognized last year as the best place to work by The Florida Times Union and Void Magazine, as voted by its employees, customers and local communities.

"Our dedication to our core values – Trust, Innovation, Teamwork, Caring and Agility – make Suddath a place where employees feel like family," said Chief People Officer Heather McBride Morse. "Beyond traditional corporate benefits, we take care of our employees through on-site health screenings and flu vaccinations, ergonomic workspaces, free health advisory services and a free employee wellness program, which helps employees focus on physical health, financial fitness, career development and community service."

"As technology continues to evolve more rapidly than ever, attracting and retaining top IT talent to research, deploy and maintain that technology has never been more important or more challenging," said Mark Lewis, VP Audience Development at IDG's Insider Pro. "Companies that have earned a spot on the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2020 Best Place to Work in IT list share a common denominator: They create an environment that not only rewards workers with competitive compensation and benefits, but they also foster a spirit of diversity, social responsibility, training and innovation."

About The Suddath Companies

Suddath moves people , businesses and products .

The Suddath Company was established in 1919 and has grown into a nearly $600-million global transportation, relocation management and logistics company, serving 180 countries with 2,000 employees around the globe. With more than 30 locations and nearly 3 million square feet of warehouse space in the U.S., Suddath each year moves more than 80,000 households, including 30,000 military families, and is also North America's largest commercial mover. For more information, please visit suddath.com . For information about careers at Suddath, visit https://suddath.com/about/careers/.

