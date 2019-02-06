MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sue Durfee is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Real Estate in recognition of her role as Realtor at RE/MAX Results.

Dedicated to providing quality real estate services, the team at RE/MAX Results utilizes the latest marketing strategies in the business to better assist their clients' needs. Understanding the sensitive nature of their clients' buying and selling needs, the team at RE/MAX assist their clients every step of the way ensuring that they receive the optimal service they deserve. As the largest real estate franchise in the world, RE/MAX has become a frontrunner in the real estate industry, surpassing others in sales for the past 30 years.

With over fifteen years of experience in the real estate industry, Sue Durfee is commended for her outstanding contributions to the industry. Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Durfee has attained extensive experience in the areas of residential real estate. Passionate about home ownership and assisting first-time home buyers, Ms. Durfee believes that her prior experience and training at Nordstrom taught her to have exceptional customer service skills. Ms. Durfee sells condos, homes, and townhouses throughout the Twin Cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis and the metro area.

To further enhance her professional development, Ms. Durfee is an esteemed member of several prominent organizations including the Aspiring Women's Independent Network, The Minnesota 100 Club, The Chamber of Commerce etc.

Charitable to various organizations, Ms. Durfee is an avid supporter of the Children's Miracle Network, AEON, the Results Foundation and several others.

In recognition of her many professional achievements, Ms. Durfee was named "Best Real Estate Professional for 2017 and 2018" by Minnesota Monthly Magazine, "Super Agent" by Minneapolis St. Paul Magazine and MN Business Monthly for the past 6 years, and inducted into the REMAX Hall of Fame.

