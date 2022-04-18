Sue London Launches First Online Global Pet Summit

FORT ERIE, ON, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sue London is proud to announce THE HEALING POWER OF PETS, a digital summit that will be held from May 2 – May 6, 2022.

THE HEALING POWER OF PETS SUMMIT WITH SUE LONDON & FRIENDS is the first international, digital summit to be presented by Sue London. The summit aims to help attendees discover how our pets gives us unconditional love, helps us ease our pain and gives us strength and courage when no one else can.

Sign up for The Healing Power of Pets Summit today at - www.petsummit.asksuelondon.ca

Sue London is a globally renowned Pet Psychic and Intuitive Life Coach, who having survived two near death experiences, now has direct witness to the other side. Sue has served as a bridge between the two worlds for over 40 years and has helped bring peace and healing to thousands of people (and their pets) globally.

A portion of proceeds of the HEALING POWER OF PETS SUMMIT will support the The Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides, a nonprofit organization that empowers Canadians with disabilities to navigate their world with confidence and independence by providing Dog Guides, at no cost to them.

Individual or Corporate Sponsorship packages to support the Summit are available from $59 - $1000. If you would like to participate as a Sponsor, CLICK HERE to view our participation packages.

Join us for this important and powerful event in support of our furry friends and the people they give strength and courage to, every day.

For press inquiries or information about the summit, please contact: Sue London at [email protected] or 905-399-1228

SOURCE Sue London