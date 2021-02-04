SUE: The T. rex Experience exhibition, opening Feb. 12 at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, transports guests to the Late Cretaceous world of this famous fossil.

"Our community has expressed an unwavering interest in dinosaurs, and we can't wait to introduce SUE to Colorado through this exciting exhibition," Denver Museum of Nature & Science President & CEO George Sparks says. "We hope this glimpse into SUE's world inspires budding paleontologists and reignites a flame of curiosity in everyone else."

SUE's fossils are on permanent display at the Field Museum in Chicago, so the traveling exhibition gives you a chance to experience SUE through:

An exact cast of SUE's skeleton, measuring in at 40 feet from snout to tail and 13 feet tall at the hip.

Touchable bronze casts of SUE's bones.

A multimedia light show that highlights the details of SUE's skeleton.

"Most of the Denver metro area is situated on top of rocks deposited during SUE's time, so not only are we excited for SUE to visit Colorado, but we also have some incredible recent discoveries closer to home that guests will get to explore as part of the exhibition," Museum Curator of Dinosaurs Joe Sertich adds.

A timed ticket for Museum entry and a separate timed ticket for entry into SUE: The T. rex Experience is required.

SUE: The T. rex Experience was organized by the Field Museum and is part of the Griffin Dinosaur Experience, made possible by the generous support of the Kenneth C. Griffin Charitable Fund.

About the Denver Museum of Nature & Science

The Denver Museum of Nature & Science is the Rocky Mountain Region's leading resource for informal science education.

