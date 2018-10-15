Suffolk to Host Topping Out for UTC Residential Tower

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the 'topping out,' or having just poured the top floor of the 240-foot-tall residential tower now under construction at Westfield UTC, the project's general contractor, Suffolk, will host a worksite ceremony on November 2, 2018 to mark the significant project milestone.

Slated to open to residents in 2019 and located at the corner of Nobel Drive and Lombard Place, the tower is being developed by Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and is the company's first residential project at any of its shopping centers in the United States. The project team also includes design architect Joseph Wong Design Associates (JWDA), with Greystar serving as the development advisor and managing the tower long-term.

"It was extremely rewarding to participate as an advisor in the development of this tower," said Jerry Brand, Senior Managing Director, Greystar Development Western U.S. "We are proud to be affiliated with this landmark development."

"Collaboration is the foundation of our Build Smart approach, and we engaged with all project team members early on to meticulously plan the project," said Steven Tetens, AIA, NCARB, PMP, Project Executive with Suffolk. "As we've moved into construction, Suffolk's use of innovative technologies in the field has been a catalyst for efficiency."

The 23-story residential tower at Westfield UTC will feature 300 residences—all with private balconies—in studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom designs, along with one penthouse. It will also feature a 26,000-square-foot amenity deck, resort-style pool, cabanas, outdoor grills and kitchens, fire pits, a fitness center, library, private work stations, 24-hour concierge, a Sky Lounge with ocean views and private dining, as well as a clubroom with a sports lounge and indoor/outdoor entertaining space.

"The amenities available at Westfield UTC's residential tower will be quite unlike anything else in the local community," said Nicholas Rumanes, Senior Vice President of Development for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. "Starting in 2019, residents will begin moving into their new homes with ultra-sleek interior design and architecture, stunning panoramas of the Pacific Ocean and La Jolla, as well as luxury amenities most reminiscent of a high-end resort. Of course, the tower will also provide unparalleled easy access to Westfield UTC's world-class shopping, dining, health and wellness services, entertainment, and so much more!"

"JWDA is pleased to work with the Westfield team to produce this iconic tower," said Joseph O. Wong, FAIA, Founder and President of JWDA. "The form flows out of the Southern California coast and climate. The materials and colors reflect the sky and clouds. From the extensive amenity spaces to the stunning Sky Lounge views, the UTC Residential Tower will stretch the expectations of residents and visitors."

About Suffolk

Suffolk's vision is to "transform the construction experience by building smart," because we believe if there's a better way, we'll find it. We're always challenging the industry status quo and pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We believe in the power of innovation and people, and we empower our teams to think differently, work collaboratively and execute flawlessly on the most complex and sophisticated projects in the country. Our strong culture of innovation, combined with the most advanced tools such as virtual design and construction (VDC), virtual reality technologies and lean construction principles, are revolutionizing our industry and redefining what it means to be a builder.

Suffolk is a national building contractor with $3.5 billion in annual revenue and offices in Boston, New York City, Miami, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Fort Meyers, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego. We service clients in every major industry sector, including healthcare, science and technology, education, federal government, gaming, aviation and commercial. Suffolk is privately held and is led by Founder, Chairman and CEO John Fish. Suffolk is ranked #23 on the Engineering News-Record list of "Top 400 Contractors" in the country.

Suffolk is a community-conscious organization dedicated to environmentally friendly and sustainable business practices and is committed to making a positive impact in its local communities through grassroots volunteer work, employee fundraising and corporate giving. For more information, visit www.suffolk.com and/or follow Suffolk on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Flickr , YouTube , Instagram and our Build Smart Blog .

Contact: Beth Binger

BCIpr

619-987-6658

beth.binger@BCIpr.com

SOURCE Suffolk

Related Links

http://www.suffolk.com

