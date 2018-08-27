FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugan Subramanian is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Platinum Lifetime Member in the field of Engineering in recognition of his role as Principle Engineer and Director of Cisco Systems, Inc.

A multinational technology and computer software entity, Cisco Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 in an effort to "enable people to make powerful connections."





With over twenty-five years of experience in the field of Engineering, Sugan Subramanian is known for his innovative approach in assisting clients reach multifaceted solutions. Throughout his career, Subramanian has attained extensive experience in the areas of customer solutions, designing of key components, and system level architecture. An active overseer, Subramanian has "managed a platform, kernel, and switching fabric team for nexus 7000 switching platforms."

Throughout the course of his education and training, Subramanian earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from San Jose State University. In addition, Subramanian has also completed numerous coursework and certifications at the University of California-Santa Cruz and Berkley campus.





Charitable to various organizations, Subramanian is an esteemed member of the Open Computer Project's Forum. He has built computers for high school kids in local city schools. Holding charity work with high regard, Subramanian is an avid volunteer with Community Impact an organization that specializes in environmental cleanup and food distribution to the homeless. The mission of Community Impact is to help individuals and families realize that they too can create better future for themselves. With its establishment since 1981, the organization seeks out in fostering an environment to create "meaningful volunteering and leadership opportunities."

