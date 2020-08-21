Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida Names New Chairman To Board Of Directors

BELLE GLADE, Fla., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida announced at its August 20th board meeting that John L. Hundley stepped down as Chairman of the Board. The board elected director Robert J. Underbrink as Chairman to succeed Hundley, effective immediately. Underbrink is only the third Chairman to serve in the Cooperative's 60-year history.

Underbrink serves as President and CEO of King Ranch. He was elected to the Board of Directors in January 1994 and appointed to the Executive Committee in May 2006. "I am honored to accept the helm from my good friend, John Hundley. The membership is deeply indebted to him for his tremendous judgment, tireless energy and outstanding leadership," Underbrink said.

Hundley will remain active on the Cooperative's Board and Executive Committee. Hundley said, "I am humbled by the opportunity to have served the Cooperative's grower-members and pleased that Robert agreed to accept this challenge. His skills and experience make him the obvious choice."

John Hundley, President of Hundley Farms, Inc. was elected to the Cooperative's Board of Directors in August 1986, to their Executive Committee in January 1997 and Chairman in August 2013. Hundley lead the Cooperative in the development of Tellus Products, LLC., jointly owned by Florida Crystals Corporation and ASR Group International, Inc., which produces disposable table ware.

About Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida

Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative is comprised of 43 mostly family owned grower-members who produce approximately 4 million tons of sugarcane yielding approximately 400,000 tons of raw sugar and 20 million gallons of molasses, grown on over 75,000 acres of land primarily in Palm Beach County.

As partners with Florida Crystals Corporation, they own and operate the world's largest cane sugar refining company ASR Group International, Inc. that owns nine sugar refineries and two raw sugar mills in seven countries with the capacity to produce more than 6 million tons of refined sugar annually.

The company produces a full line of consumer, industrial specialty and food service products under various prestigious brand names including Domino®, C&H®, Redpath®, Tate & Lyle®, Lyle's® and Sidul®. Tellus Products, LLC is jointly owned by Florida Crystals Corporation, American Sugar Refining, Inc. and Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida, and is an innovative packaging company that upcycles locally grown sugarcane fiber and converts it to sustainable tableware and foodservice products, including plates, bowls and take-out containers. Learn more at www.scgc.org

