Sugar Foods Hits The Sweet Spot With New Enrobed Sugar Crystals

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing their dedication to innovation, quality, and great tasting products that consumers enjoy, and operators love for their profit and simplicity, Sugar Foods Corporation launches its new line of N'Joy Cares products, showcasing clean label solutions made with N'Robed Sugar Crystals.

N'Robed Sugar Crystals are made up of just two natural ingredients - sugar lightly coated, or enrobed, in zero-calorie Reb-M from fermented sugarcane. Since Reb-M is extracted from sugarcane, and not the stevia leaf, N'Robed Sugar Crystals deliver the same taste and sweetness as plain sugar with no unpleasant aftertaste. Enrobed sugar crystals are twice as sweet as sugar, so it takes half the amount to achieve the same sweetness, which means half the sugar and calories. N'Robed Sugar Crystals also has superb performance in both hot and cold drinks. In addition to tabletop or countertop use, N'Robed Sugar Crystals can be used to prepare back of house beverages, such as sweet tea and lemonade. Because half the amount is needed to sweeten compared to table sugar and the crystals dissolves in half the time, this means cost savings, reduced labor, and increased profitability – and a healthier, more sustainable product.

According to a 2021 International Food and Information Council study, 72 percent of consumers are trying to limit or avoid sugars, yet the top barriers to low- and no-calorie sweeteners use are undesirable taste and unhealthy perception. Additionally, 41 percent seek out natural sweeteners. The new N'Robed Sugar Crystals are a perfect solution to naturally reducing sugar intake but with the same great taste and texture as table sugar.

"We are excited to be the first company to exclusively bring the N'Robed Sugar Crystals line to foodservice operators across sectors. We are reinventing the concept of sugar usage. This novel sugar replacement is better for operations, is sustainably sourced and packaged, will help operators increase profitability, and reduce sugar and calorie intake by 50 percent. At a reduced cost to plain sugar with the same performance, N'Robed Sugar hits the sweet spot – It is better for consumers, better for the planet, and better for operators." said Marty Wilson, Sugar Foods Corporation President & CEO.

N'Robed Sugar Crystals, sweetened with fermented sugarcane Reb M, will be available in single serve packets and sticks, pour canisters and bulk bags for back-of-house beginning October 15th. The company will also launch a new line of flavored N'Robed Turbinado Crystals to replace the need for liquid flavored syrups using the same N'Robing technology with even more dramatic economic, environmental, and consumer taste benefits.

About Sugar Foods Corporation

Sugar Foods is a multinational food products company servicing all segments of the marketplace – foodservice, retail, specialty, and cash & carry. Products cover a broad range of consumer known brands to mainstream commodity items. For over 70 years, Sugar Foods has provided customers award-winning quality, service, and product innovation. We never stop thinking about how to help our customers, even if it is in the smallest of ways (like sugar packets!) For more information on N'Joy Cares products visit www.NJoyCares.com

