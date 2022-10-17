Sugar Free Carbonated Drinks Market to record USD 10.55 Bn incremental growth; AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., and Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. emerge as key vendors -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Sugar Free Carbonated Drinks Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market size is expected to grow by USD 10.55 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.14% during the forecast period. Technavio identifies USA LLC, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., Britvic Plc, and Fyre Energy Drink Mix among others as dominant players in the market. The report provides a detailed analysis of the product launches, vendor landscape, successful strategies adopted by vendors, and major revenue-generating segments in the market. Buy Full Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sugar Free Carbonated Drinks Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing influence of online retailing, the increase in disposable income, and the growing consciousness toward health and wellness. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The report also covers the following areas:

Sugar Free Carbonated Drinks Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global sugar free carbonated drinks market is segmented as follows:

Distribution Channel

Off-premise



On-premise

The market growth in the off-premise distribution channel will be significant in the market over the forecast period. Sugar free carbonated drinks are mostly sold through the offline distribution channel, which includes retail formats such as specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, warehouse clubs, or pharmacy stores. The wide popularity of these retail stores helps sugar free carbonated drink manufacturers expand their consumer base. Global retailers that operate through such retail formats continue to benefit from the geographically dispersed and expansive networks of stores. In addition, consumers find it beneficial to shop from such retail stores owing to attractive discount offers and schemes. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

40% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. The rise in the number of people with obesity and diabetes has increased the consumption of healthy foods and beverages, including sugar free carbonated drinks in the region. Also, the rise in health awareness among consumers is increasing the demand for sugar free carbonated drinks.

Identify potential segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period.

Sugar Free Carbonated Drinks Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the sugar free carbonated drinks market include:

AriZona Beverages USA LLC: The company offers sugar free carbonated drinks such as Diet lemon tea.

The company offers sugar free carbonated drinks such as Diet lemon tea. Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.: The company offers sugar free carbonated drinks such as Mitsuya cider.

The company offers sugar free carbonated drinks such as Mitsuya cider. Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers sugar free carbonated drinks such as Limonata.

The company offers sugar free carbonated drinks such as Limonata. Jones Soda Co.: The company offers sugar free carbonated drinks such as Jones diet cola cans.

The company offers sugar free carbonated drinks such as Jones diet cola cans. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.: The company offers sugar free carbonated drinks such as Dr Pepper zero sugar.

The company offers sugar free carbonated drinks such as Dr Pepper zero sugar. Britvic Plc

Fyre Energy Drink Mix

Hell Energy Hungary Kft.

Kofola CeskoSlovensko A.S.

PepsiCo Inc.

Red Bull GmbH

Refresco Group BV

Rowdy Energy Drink

Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd.

The Coca Cola Co.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

XL Energy Marketing S.p. z o.o.

ZOA Energy LLC

Sugar Free Carbonated Drinks Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist sugar free carbonated drinks market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sugar free carbonated drinks market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sugar free carbonated drinks market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sugar free carbonated drinks market vendors

Related Reports:

Global Packaged Natural Mineral Water Market 2022-2026: The global packaged natural mineral water market is segmented by product (packaged natural sparkling mineral water and packaged natural still mineral water) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The packaged natural sparkling mineral water segment will have the largest share of the market. By geography, APAC will emerge as the dominant market.

View Report Snapshot Here

Global Fruit-flavored Soft Drinks Market 2022-2026: The global fruit-flavored soft drinks market is segmented by application (fruit-flavored carbonated soft drinks and fruit-flavored non-carbonated soft drink) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market growth in fruit-flavored carbonated soft drinks will be significant over the forecast period. By region, North America will have the largest share of the market.

View Report Snapshot Here

Sugar Free Carbonated Drinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.14% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.76 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., Britvic Plc, Fyre Energy Drink Mix, Hell Energy Hungary Kft., Jones Soda Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Kofola CeskoSlovensko A.S., PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Refresco Group BV, Rowdy Energy Drink, Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., XL Energy Marketing S.p. z o.o., and ZOA Energy LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

