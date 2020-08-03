Sugar Hair Removal for Men Kit Has Chemical-Free Sugar Wax Formula, Brand Says

IRWINDALE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MOOM, a brand known for natural hair removal products for men and women, has recently shared that its latest product sugar hair removal for men kit contains an advanced sugar wax formula with no chemicals. Manufactured using the revolutionary caramel glazing technique, this product provides long-lasting results for all types of skin. Each kit comes with 6 oz. of natural wax, 18 reusable waxing strips, and four wooden applicators.

Sugaring is a method of hair removal that can keep skin smooth for a long time and has been gaining popularity as a natural and less-painful alternative to waxing. The traditional form of sugaring uses a paste made from sugar, lemon, and water. Unlike wax made with synthetic ingredients, sugar paste is hypoallergenic and safe on most skin types. To further enhance the natural benefits of body sugaring, MOOM has created its advanced formula using aloe vera, lemon juice, chamomile, boswellia and sugar.

MOOM's professional wax for hair removal formula does not involve messy wax, and can be cleaned up without any hassle because it is water-soluble. Users can achieve smooth skin in minutes without any residue, by simply rinsing with warm water. Unlike a number of hot wax hair removal products, this sugar wax kit doesn't require the application of any after-treatment lotions.

"Sugaring doesn't stick to the skin; it only binds to the hair, whereas wax pulls your skin when removing hair. It is a great option for individuals with sensitive skin because it causes less irritation and isn't as painful as waxing. You can also easily clean up after sugaring by simply using water to rinse off, as all of the ingredients in the mix are natural, so they dissolve," said a spokesperson from MOOM.

About MOOM

A boutique organic hair remover, unique and unprecedented, MOOM® Organic Hair Removal Glaze is enjoyed all around the world, and yet it is lovingly hand-made in small batches, ensuring purity and authenticity.

