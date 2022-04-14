Sugar Land Health Care Center Awards Nursing Scholarships to 35 Students

A generous commitment to future Health Care Heroes

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugar Land Health Care Center generously presented a check for $17,500 to the San Jacinto College Foundation to cover scholarships for 35 students currently enrolled in the Nursing program at San Jacinto College.

The Sugar Land Health Care Scholarship Fund will support students pursuing a certificate or degree in Nursing at the College. Supported programs include Associate Degree Nursing (RN) Program, LVN to ADN Transition (RN) Program, and Vocational Nurse Level 2 Certificate Program.

Sugar Land Health Care Center

"These students are paving the way for the next generation of healthcare heroes. With the nationwide shortage in the nursing workforce and the need for healthcare growing, senior living communities are depending on devoted students like these and we are honored to contribute to their education," stated David Holt, Administrator at Sugar Land Health Care Center.

About Sugar Land Health Care Center

Sugar Land Health Care Center, located in Sugar Land Texas, is one of twenty-one health care communities in the Health Services Management portfolio. They are one of the area's leading providers of quality rehabilitation, memory and skilled nursing care and offer specialty programs in wound care and tracheotomy care.

About Health Services Management

Health Services Management has extensive experience and a proven track record as an operator, manager, and owner of skilled nursing and long-term care communities since 2000 and currently operates nineteen skilled nursing facilities, and two assisted living communities in Florida, Texas, Indiana, and Tennessee. The Health Services Management network proudly employs more than 2,000 individuals and has developed multiple long-lasting strategic partnerships in each of the communities that it serves. The management team continuously seeks out and evaluates communities for acquisition to provide continued company growth. For more information: https://www.HSMgroup.org

