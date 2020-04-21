Sugar Mama is the Hottest Urban Fiction Novel of the Season

DALLAS, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based business mogul and now author, Lalanii Wilson Jones along with Los Angeles-based public relations strategist/author Treavion Davenport, release their debut collaboration, Sugar Mama: A Keilanii Jennings Saga, an urban fiction novel that takes its audience on an exhilarating journey with the main character, Keilanii Jennings. Touted by many as the hottest novel of the season, Sugar Mama hits the marketplace just in time to provide some much needed "quarantainment" for book worms, bookstagrammers, book clubs, and booklovers all over the world. The page-turner will have readers laughing, crying, and clutching their pearls!

From the creative minds of Lalanii Wilson Jones and Treavion Davenport, comes Keilanii Jennings, a sexy, feisty, independent, proud Texas mogul in the making who makes no apologies about splurging on her lavish lifestyle, designer labels, 5-star getaways, and her "boy toys". Keilanii is a confident, self-made success story whose life takes complex twists and turns while building her empire. Things start to get even more interesting when she meets Elliot Jennings, Jr., a handsome, charismatic companion who turns out to be her worst nightmare. Like most women, Keilanii wanted to have it all, including her happily ever after. This seemed imminent until she discovers that the man who stole her heart tries to steal her fortune and is exposed as the ultimate gold digger.

According to authors Wilson Jones and Davenport, "While fighting to secure her bag, the fly Dallas diva discovers the tainted truth about her marriage, her own children and those closest to her. Keilanii is forced to face harsh realities about herself, revenge and the true meaning of karma."

Loosely inspired by real-life experiences of both authors, Sugar Mama presents larger than life characters, jaw-dropping deceit, nonstop antics, and unbelievable narcissism. While the exciting novel is a work of fiction, Lalanii and Treavion explore a wide range of relatable subjects like the complexities of divorce, betrayal and disappointment by friends and family members, raising kids in today's society, and the plight of the woman and her struggled attempts to reach the top and have a fulfilling love life.

Although most will not admit it, many women have experienced a gold digger. Lalanii and Treavion bravely touch on today's climate, where many women are so focused on achieving financial security, breaking the ceilings of success, maintaining their appearances, and perpetuating facades of happiness, that they find themselves settling for the scraps of an "Elliot, Jr." just to have the illusion of the American dream.

Written in the style of popular urban fiction writers like Omar Tyree, Sister Souljah, E. Lynn Harris, and Zane, Sugar Mama takes the reader on a scintillating ride that has them hanging on tightly with the turn of each page and gasping for breath to the bitter end.

