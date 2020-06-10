Sugar Ray Lead Vocalist Mark McGrath to Host Virtual Concert Featuring COVID-19 Heroes

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Outdoor Media and its partner, Smart City Media, are "Bringing Music to Our Streets" today, Wednesday, June 10, by streaming a virtual concert featuring COVID-19 first responders. The concert will be hosted by recording artist Mark McGrath, lead singer of the band Sugar Ray. The broadcast will be streamed today, and every day for the next week, at 5:00 p.m. ET on thousands of CityPost kiosks on city streets across America, and on social media. The concert is produced by Kiswe Mobile.

Mark McGrath, lead singer of the band Sugar Ray, is hosting "Bringing Music to Our Streets," a virtual concert featuring COVID-19 first responders, streaming on thousands of Smart City Media CityPost kiosks around the United States at 5:00 ET on June 10. The concert is sponsored by Capitol Outdoor Media and produced by Kiswe Mobile.

Mark McGrath commented, "My mother was a nurse, and being able to feature two amazing nurse performers bringing uplifting music to our streets is just what our country needs." McGrath will interview two first responders, JoLynn Friesz of San Diego, CA and Amy Brady of Silver Spring, MD, during the concert that will also feature a performance of "God Bless America" by Retired U.S. Army Colonel Dwight Clyde (D.C.) Washington, who performs regularly for the World Series Champions Washington Nationals.

"Inspired by Andrea Bocelli's "Music for Hope Concert" in Italy, we realized that the American people needed a similar gift," said Christopher Tavlarides, President of Capitol Outdoor. "Mark's hopeful message and the wonderful music of the performers will fill our streets with sound and vitality as we work collectively to pull ourselves out of this crisis."

"We're thrilled to showcase our true heroes—America's first responders, and we love using CityPost to energize our streets and bring hope to our communities," said Tom Touchet, CEO of Smart City Media. "All of kiosks are equipped with sound as well as digital interactive technology and are the perfect platform for this amazing effort."

In addition to the CityPost kiosks, the concert will also be broadcast today on Facebook Live, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter, at 5:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 CT/ 3:00 MT/ 2:00 PT via www.capitoloutdoor.com. The concert is directed by Adam Hada, the Creative Director at Kiswe Mobile.

The concert can also be viewed at https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1179032/Bringing_Music_To_Our_Streets.mp4.

About Capitol Outdoor Media

Capitol Outdoor is an outdoor advertising company based in Washington, DC. Known for its landmark units, amazing locations, and 30 years of experience in the out-of-home advertising industry, Capitol Outdoor creates powerful, engaging brand experiences for major international corporations across 30 top U.S. markets, including Washington, Detroit, Baltimore, San Francisco, Sacramento, Philadelphia, Newark, Atlantic City, Annapolis, Tysons Corner, VA, Los Angeles, Jersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne, NJ, Brooklyn-Bushwick-Red Hook-Navy Yard-Long Island City, San Diego, New Haven, Cleveland, Dallas, Milwaukee, Kansas City, Louisville, Memphis, Harrisburg, PA, Scranton, PA, Greensboro, NC, Columbia SC, Little Rock, Aurora, Ill, and Mesa, AZ.

About Smart City Media

Smart City Media is a privately held company that partners with cities, transit systems, colleges, airports, and real estate developments across North America, as well as advertisers seeking to reach audiences on a national, or local scale. Company leadership comes from the highest level of media, with honors including a 2017 Edison Awards Gold Media for Innovation, as well as multiple Emmys, Peabodys, Effies and Gracies.

About Kiswe Mobile

Kiswe connects at-home viewers with live events and in-venue fans through interactive video experiences that create memorable social experiences and build loyalty. Kiswe's video production solution, CloudCast, uses cloud-based technology to transform the way live games and events are professionally produced and broadcasted. The Kiswe suite of solutions is used by the world's largest broadcasters, media companies, sports and eSports leagues, and music labels, including Big Hit Entertainment (BTS), NBA, Globo, MLS, PGA Tour, NGE, Turner Sports and many more. Kiswe is headquartered in the U.S. and has offices in Europe and Asia.

SOURCE Capitol Outdoor

Related Links

https://www.capitoloutdoor.com

