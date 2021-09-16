SugarDaddyMeet Brings Picky Sugar Daddy Dating Rules To 45% of Applicants

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SugarDaddyMeet.com, an exclusive sugar dating site for wealthy men and beautiful women has announced that all applicants must verify their phone number before complete the registration and enter via a waitlist. With the picky verification process, only 45% of Applicants will be passed.

Phone verification is the first rolled out in the sugar dating industry in 2021 where SDM users must verify the number. This trust and safety verification helps block fake accounts and botnets. Part of SDM users does not display images of themselves for safety reasons. But they can still benefit from phone verifying that they are authentic human beings looking for romance and friendship, and not bots or scammers. Besides phone verification, SDM provides photo verification and video verification to ensure the reality.

No online-only arrangements are allowed. SugarDaddyMeet advocates that their goal is for users to meet face-to-face. As an upscale dating site, SDM accepts applicants from the top 20 richest countries. Scammers and people only looking for online financial support will be weeded out. Any individuals who violate the SDM terms will be deleted immediately will never be allowed to register again.

It's super selective. Members have to apply and are placed on a waitlist while. And the waiting process can take weeks or months. The SDM team reviews your profile and decides whether you're worthy enough to be accepted.

There are varied diversities of standards that exclude applicants of racial discrimination and posting selfies in bad lighting. SDM encourages members to show off and send the message that they're eligible and attractive. High-standard profiles allow first priority acceptance.

"On SugarDaddyMeet, we will ensure that female and male members are authenticated and vetted. We are committed to providing an honest and judgment-free community dating platform where successful people meet and chat. With the unique AI recommendation logic, we are committed to help users meet perfect matches according to their needs." Stated Leonardo, the CEO of SugarDaddyMeet.

