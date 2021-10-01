Sugarlands Secures Multiyear Partnership with New Orleans Saints

Voodoo Punch is a lightly carbonated canned moonshine cocktail featuring a blend of tropical fruit including pineapple, coconut, citrus and a hint of cherry. It is the first canned moonshine cocktail to feature official NFL marks. Voodoo Punch is the second ready-to-drink (RTD) canned moonshine cocktail from Sugarlands, along with One-Two Punch, which was announced earlier this month.

In addition, Sugarlands will release a limited-edition Voodoo Punch Moonshine, which commemorates 55 years of thrilling Saints football history. Voodoo Punch Moonshine is made from Sugarlands' signature shine, blended with the taste of tropical fruit punch, coconut, citrus and a hint of cherry. Voodoo Punch canned moonshine cocktail, Voodoo Punch Moonshine and other Sugarlands products will be distributed in the state of Louisiana through Republic National Distributing Company.

Voodoo Punch canned moonshine cocktail will make its debut during the New Orleans Saints home game this Sunday, October 3, against the New York Giants and will be available throughout the season at the Caesars Superdome. Fans can purchase Voodoo Punch and other Sugarlands products on gameday throughout Champions Square and the Superdome concourse.

As part of the partnership, The Corner Office, a specialty cocktail tavern that opened at the Superdome in 2018 is being rechristened Sugarlands Distilling Co. at The Corner Office. Located next to Gate D on the Southeast side of the building, adjacent to Champions Square, Sugarlands Distilling Co. at The Corner Office will serve up Voodoo Punch and other Sugarlands products during Saints home games and all events at The Superdome.

"Few teams in pro sports have a fanbase as passionate and loyal as the Saints," said Ned Vickers, president and founder, Sugarlands Distilling Co. "We put that same passion into developing each of our craft cocktail products and we're thrilled to enter into a long-term partnership with the Saints. We can't wait to serve up Voodoo Punch for fans throughout the Crescent City and work with the Saints on other initiatives."

Sugarlands also has strategic partnerships with the Atlanta Braves, the PGA of America, country music superstar Cole Swindell and multiple NASCAR properties. The Saints are the first NFL team to partner with Sugarlands.

"We are proud to be the first NFL organization to partner with Sugarlands," said Saints and Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha. "The craft distillery offers a unique game day experience for fans looking to enjoy the action responsibly, starting with our first game back in the Superdome on October 3. We look forward to our long-term partnership with the passionate folks at Sugarlands."

The Saints announcement comes on the heels of Sugarlands entering into a partnership with racing legend Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and wife Amy Earnhardt that includes existing and new Sugarlands products bearing the Earnhardt's names.

"The connection fans in this region have with the Saints is palpable, and partnering with the Saints provides Sugarlands an amazing opportunity to build a connection with those fans as well," said Sugarlands Chief Revenue Officer Patrick Sullivan. "Working with the Saints to further expand into the RTD category increases our brand awareness in the region while maximizing value for retail partners and distributors in the area."

About Sugarlands Distilling Co.

Sugarlands Distilling Company is a craft distillery located in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Producers of award-winning moonshine, rum, cream liqueurs and rye whiskey, Sugarland spirits are distributed in 40 states and made available for home delivery via Reserve Bar. Sugarlands hand-crafted cocktails can be sipped on in restaurants, bars, and festivals across the country, as well as on the Back Porch located, at the downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee distillery.

The Sugarlands distillery welcomes more than one million guests each year and is rated as TripAdvisor's number 1 thing to do in Gatlinburg as well as the world's most top-rated distillery experience. A proud supporter of the community, Sugarlands Distilling Company has donated over $675,000 to nonprofits across the country through their giveback program, MoonShare.

For more information, please visit www.sugarlands.com and follow Sugarlands on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @SugarlandsShine.

