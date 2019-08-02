Sugarman Auction Corp. To Host on August 4 One of The Largest Real Estate Property Auctions This Year in South Florida

PARKLAND, Fla., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugarman Auction Corp., a leader in national asset management and disposition, will be hosting one of their largest auctions to date at the Renaissance Hotel Sunday, August 4 in Plantation, FL.

Everyone is invited from "flippers" to families looking for a new home. VIPs, influencers, and speakers will attend. Also, professionals in the field of real estate will be present to give advice on properties such as Roman Pavlik, from Laurie Reader.

Sugarman Auction Corp. (http://sugarmanauction.com/) will have up to 50 properties on sale with the number climbing each day until the day of the auction. Some of the properties include residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate. All properties will be sold as is and there will be no contingencies on financing (as long as there is preapproval), contingencies for inspection, and contingencies on HOA Approval. All bidders must register at the auction live or online, and deposits for winning bids will be required at auction. Tony Acquaviva (NMLS# 75842), a representative from US Mortgage of Florida will be available on site to help with financing.

Sugarman Auction Corp. is not hosting a typical real estate auction because for everyone who is qualified, financing will be provided. Space is limited but properties can be added to the auction with prior notice. There will be complimentary beverages, snacks, and entertainment for all to enjoy.

"We're thrilled to have been selected by Sugarman Auction Corp. to help promote their beautiful properties. Being a licensed broker myself I'm pleased to see such a large and diverse selection that has price ranges that even the average Joe can afford," said TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden.

Auction preview begins at 9am, while the auction begins at 11am and will end when the last property is sold. Media suggested setup time is 10am.

Sugarman Auction Corp. assist sellers with achieving the best possible results in the selling of their assets. They market for larger crowds, stages more organized events, and has higher standards in professional auction performance. Sugarman Auction Corp. proudly assists buyers with purchasing items that normally would be rare and hard to find. For more information visit http://sugarmanauction.com/

For more information, contact Vanessa Rutigliano 561-750-9800 ext.2330; vanessa@transmediagroup.com

SOURCE Sugarman Auction Corp.

Related Links

http://sugarmanauction.com

