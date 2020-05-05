Sugary Cosmetics Launched the "Sugary Scoops Ice Cream Collection"

FREMONT, N.H., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugarycosmetics.com - Sugary Cosmetics revealed The Sugary Scoops Ice Cream Collection.

Sugary Cosmetics wanted everyone to feel like they just stepped into their favorite ice cream parlor, and to achieve this for the reveal they created an ice cream shop themed video in which they presented every product.

Sugary scoops ice cream collection by sugary cosmetics Sugary scoops ice cream collection by sugary cosmetics

Every ice cream shop has a menu and so they have the ice cream lash menu with 5 different lash styles and delicious names: Sweet Fresa, Flirty Vanilla, Mango Tango, Dulce de Leche and Yummy Chocolate. The lashes can be used up to 25 times with the proper care. Retails for $30.00

The "ice cream bucket" as we like to call it, consists of 4 blushes with the following mouth-watering names, Cotton Candy, Pink Lemonade, Raspberry, and Orange Cream. Retails for $18.00

The ice cream cone is a highlight palette consisting of 3 shades with a delightful chocolate scent and fun names, Freezing, Yummy, and Melting. (Real ice cream cone made and photographed by Sugary Cosmetics). Retails for $16.00

Can't forget the toppings! For this collection we wanted our matte lipsticks to be the toppings with the following names: Fresa and Cherry. Retails for $10.00

The queen of this collection is the mind-blowing BANANA SPLIT PALETTE!

17 pigmented shades ready to satisfy your cravings.

Yes, it is a real banana Split! With light banana milkshake scent.

The Banana Split's palette design is a real banana split image. Sugary Cosmetics wanted this collection to look delicious and the best way to do it was by making their very own banana split.

5 dazzling Shimmers, 12 Matte. Retails for $30.00

Available on sugarycosmetics.com. All products are 100 % CRUELTY- FREE. Instagram @Sugarycosmetics

Contact:

Kathy Brogna

Sugary Cosmetics

978-891-4227

[email protected]

SOURCE Sugary Cosmetics