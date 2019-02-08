Sugatsune is Getting Hooked on Design Trends at Booth #N3048
Feb 08, 2019, 11:00 ET
CARSON, Calif., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesthetics and design details become even more important as people actively engage in the creative process of designing elements throughout the home and commercial spaces. As more people look for design solutions, they turn to venues such as the Kitchen and Bath show to find new products and design inspirations. Known for developing high-quality, unique functioning hardware, Sugatsune America is expanding their decorative hardware line-up so those who care about aesthetic details can create the perfect space. At this year's 2019 KBIS and IBS show, Sugatsune will showcase these new designs including a comprehensive collection of bold, striking and customizable hooks; beautifully crafted to transform an ordinary space into an elegant experience.
"One distinct trend we have seen throughout the home and in commercial spaces is the need for enhanced utility," says Curtis Nakamura, Vice President of Sugatsune America. "Utility is often perceived as function over form but as more people take an active role in the design process, utility is now the balance of function and form. When we studied the needs of people living their daily lives, you start to see how important storage is and oftentimes, something as simple as a hook proves to be the most convenient solution. However, when we go out looking for a hook, we get let down by the mere fact that it is just a hook. So, to deliver satisfaction and convenience to people, we set out to develop a plethora of hooks that would not only provide the desired utility but add to the aesthetics of the space being designed. "
In addition to new decorative hook collections, Sugatsune America will feature new premium hardware solutions in real-world applications designed to stimulate creative ideas for architects, designers and custom home builders so they can create spaces that will captivate their clients. "Like our hooks, Sugatsune prides itself on creating unique solutions that not only solves a functional problem but provides users with a wow factor," Nakamura notes. The LIN-X series, which includes the LIN-X1000, LIN-X450, and the LIN-X600, will do just that. A line-up of lateral opening door systems that not only creates a flush appearance and allows full access into areas where space is limited, but functions in a way for users to see that not all doors swing alike. Be sure to stop by KBIS 2019 Booth #N3048 to experience it for yourself and learn about the wide range of other Sugatsune hardware solutions. And for those that want to wrap up the day and relax, Sugatsune will be hosting happy hour on February 19th and 20th between 3-5PM at the booth. To learn more about Sugatsune and for information about the over 6,000 products in stock in the U.S, visit http://www.sugatsune.com/.
About Sugatsune America, Inc.
With a heritage dating back to 1930 and established in 1982, Sugatsune America Inc. is ISO 9001 certified and has a rich tradition of manufacturing and distributing Japanese quality hardware, designed around universal design. Sugatsune America stocks over 6,000 unique parts in the U.S. to provide the highest level of service. LAMP® is a registered trademark of Sugatsune Kogyo, Inc. For more information, visit www.sugatsune.com. Connect with Sugatsune America via Facebook (facebook.com/sugatsune), Instagram (instagram.com/sugatsuneamerica) and Twitter (twitter.com/sugatsune).
North American Headquarters:
18101 Savarona Way
Carson, CA 90746
Tel: 310.329.6373, 800.562.5267 (USA only)
Email: sales@sugatsune.com
Chicago Showroom / Sales Office:
121 W. Wacker Drive #1007
Chicago, IL 60601
Tel: 312.461.1081
Email: chicagoshowroom@sugatsune.com
SOURCE Sugatsune America, Inc.
Share this article