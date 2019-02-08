Sugatsune is Getting Hooked on Design Trends at Booth #N3048

"One distinct trend we have seen throughout the home and in commercial spaces is the need for enhanced utility," says Curtis Nakamura, Vice President of Sugatsune America. "Utility is often perceived as function over form but as more people take an active role in the design process, utility is now the balance of function and form. When we studied the needs of people living their daily lives, you start to see how important storage is and oftentimes, something as simple as a hook proves to be the most convenient solution. However, when we go out looking for a hook, we get let down by the mere fact that it is just a hook. So, to deliver satisfaction and convenience to people, we set out to develop a plethora of hooks that would not only provide the desired utility but add to the aesthetics of the space being designed. "

In addition to new decorative hook collections, Sugatsune America will feature new premium hardware solutions in real-world applications designed to stimulate creative ideas for architects, designers and custom home builders so they can create spaces that will captivate their clients. "Like our hooks, Sugatsune prides itself on creating unique solutions that not only solves a functional problem but provides users with a wow factor," Nakamura notes. The LIN-X series, which includes the LIN-X1000, LIN-X450, and the LIN-X600, will do just that. A line-up of lateral opening door systems that not only creates a flush appearance and allows full access into areas where space is limited, but functions in a way for users to see that not all doors swing alike. Be sure to stop by KBIS 2019 Booth #N3048 to experience it for yourself and learn about the wide range of other Sugatsune hardware solutions. And for those that want to wrap up the day and relax, Sugatsune will be hosting happy hour on February 19th and 20th between 3-5PM at the booth. To learn more about Sugatsune and for information about the over 6,000 products in stock in the U.S, visit http://www.sugatsune.com/.

About Sugatsune America, Inc.

With a heritage dating back to 1930 and established in 1982, Sugatsune America Inc. is ISO 9001 certified and has a rich tradition of manufacturing and distributing Japanese quality hardware, designed around universal design. Sugatsune America stocks over 6,000 unique parts in the U.S. to provide the highest level of service. LAMP® is a registered trademark of Sugatsune Kogyo, Inc. For more information, visit www.sugatsune.com. Connect with Sugatsune America via Facebook (facebook.com/sugatsune), Instagram (instagram.com/sugatsuneamerica) and Twitter (twitter.com/sugatsune).

North American Headquarters:

18101 Savarona Way

Carson, CA 90746

Tel: 310.329.6373, 800.562.5267 (USA only)

Email: sales@sugatsune.com

Chicago Showroom / Sales Office:

121 W. Wacker Drive #1007

Chicago, IL 60601

Tel: 312.461.1081

Email: chicagoshowroom@sugatsune.com

SOURCE Sugatsune America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sugatsune.com

