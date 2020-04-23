Suicide Prevention During the Pandemic: An International Panel Conversation

NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Supporting suicide prevention in our communities is more important than ever as we contend with the international COVID-19 pandemic. In a panel, hosted by American Foundation for Suicide Prevention chief medical officer Dr. Christine Moutier and University of Rochester prevention expert Dr. Anthony R. Pisani, experts from four continents will share their experiences and perspectives.

WHEN: Monday, April 27, 2020

4:00 p.m. EST

Questions from viewing audience

PANELISTS:

Dr. Yeates Conwell , University of Rochester , United States . Older adult suicide prevention, extensive experience in China .

, , . Older adult suicide prevention, extensive experience in . Ms. Carrie Lumby , Illawarra Shoalhaven Suicide Prevention Collaborative, Australia . Suicide prevention community advocate / lived experience expertise.

, Illawarra Shoalhaven Suicide Prevention Collaborative, . Suicide prevention community advocate / lived experience expertise. Dr. Maurizio Pompili , Sapienza University of Rome, Italy . European suicide prevention, psychiatry education, Italian experience with COVID.

, Sapienza University of . European suicide prevention, psychiatry education, Italian experience with COVID. Dr. Paul Yip , University of Hong Kong , HKSAR. Suicide and SARS epidemic, youth suicide prevention and crisis intervention.

Panelists will address:

How can organizational and healthcare leaders keep our eyes on suicide prevention while also attending to other pressing needs and concerns?

How must our strategies shift to stay relevant as the pandemic evolves and after it recedes?

What policies and practices can be life-saving? Are there populations requiring special care?

REGISTRATION: https://urmc.zoom.us/webinar/register/8715875526627/WN_4bGqVBP4S0K1pU8wHFa9Cg

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

The University of Rochester Center for the Study and Prevention of Suicide is dedicated to reducing mortality and morbidity from suicide and attempted suicide. Led by internationally renowned researchers Eric D. Caine, MD Ken Conner, PsyD MPH, and Yeates Conwell, MD, the Center is part of the Department of Psychiatry and the University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC). URMC is home to approximately 3,000 health and mental health researchers devoted to scientific discovery for improved human health locally, in the region and across the globe. Learn at www.urmc.rochester.edu/research. Follow the URMC Department of Psychiatry at https://twitter.com/urmc_psych.

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention