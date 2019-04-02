SuiteAmerica Nominated for 2019 Corporate Housing Provider of the Year

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this week, the Forum for Expatriate Management announced the shortlist for the 2019 Americas Expatriate Management and Mobility Awards (EMMAs). SuiteAmerica received a nomination for the Corporate Housing Provider of the Year Award. This award is dedicated to "the Corporate Housing Provider, large or small, that has demonstrated best in class corporate housing support for their clients and their internal assignee population."

SuiteAmerica, an industry leader in corporate housing and destination services, is honored to be among those in the category. With personalized, world-class housing and destination services available for everyone from interns to Fortune 500 leaders, SuiteAmerica continues to provide custom housing solutions tailored to each client and guest. An unrivaled level of detail and care goes into every SuiteAmerica guest's stay. A deep belief in customizing the corporate housing experience, not compromising, allows SuiteAmerica to provide clients with its award-winning service.

This nomination comes in addition to two other awards SuiteAmerica's received recently. SuiteAmerica's support of Move for Hunger earned the 2018 Move for Hunger Corporate Housing Provider of the Year. SuiteAmerica also received Plus Relocation's first-ever "In Their Shoes" Award, which highlights the "empathetic approach" SuiteAmerica uses "not just with the employee, but with his or her entire family."

With an ESOP program, SuiteAmerica allows its employees to be an empowered team that takes pride in their hard work and dedication to the guest experience. While serving others is SuiteAmerica's most fulfilling work, it is with great excitement that they receive this nomination. The winner will be announced Thursday, May 23 during the 2019 Americas EMMAs Gala Dinner at the Dallas Marriot City Center.

If you would like more information about these topics, please contact Sarah Buchanan at 916.941.7970 ext. 193 or email at s.buchanan@suiteamerica.com.

SOURCE SuiteAmerica