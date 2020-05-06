Suitsupply Reinvents Retail Experience With New In-Store Safe Shopping Journey Including Virtual Pre-Shopping

While pandemics are a hefty force that impose radical changes in consumer behavior, they also ignite strategic thinking and opportunity to implement innovation. Shopping, for most people, falls under two categories: an enjoyable exploration leading to discovery, or an errand that fulfills a need. Suitsupply aims to facilitate both in a safe, satisfying and convenient way, in this new world.

Customizations, like on-site alterations and Custom Made suiting, are the brand's defining services at Suitsupply's 140+ stores around the globe. Stay-at-home orders and store closures posed a temporary challenge, but ongoing social distancing measure have spurred the brand to respond with industry-defining innovation.

As part of a multi-point plan, Suitsupply introduced Safe Shopping Screens—free-standing partitions allowing for safe, up-close interaction without modifying the customer's behavior during pinning sessions. Some safety measures, such as face masks/reduced store capacity, are expected to ease away in the long term, but early analysis reveals customers are learning new behaviors that are expected to continue post-pandemic.

To reduce concentration of in-store guests, Suitsupply implemented a guided virtual experience helping customers pre-select items for store visits through co-browsing sessions with live style experts on Suitsupply.com, making the shopping journey more convenient and seamless. Customers are not gambling on size availability, but rather guaranteeing their selections will be waiting. The brand goes a step further with an optional appointment booking tool to reserve prepared fitting rooms and private shopping suites.

Whether browsing and chilling on the newly renovated rooftop in SOHO or dropping into a virtually prepared fitting room, the company's goal is to keep a finger on the pulse and stay agile as consumer behavior shifts.

SOURCE Suitsupply

Related Links

http://www.suitsupply.com

