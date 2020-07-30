SullivanCotter Launches Innovative Suite of Products to Help Benchmark Health Care Workforce Compensation and Clinical Productivity

CHICAGO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SullivanCotter, the nation's leading independent consulting firm in the assessment and development of total rewards programs and workforce solutions for the health care industry and not-for-profit sector, is pleased to announce the launch of Benchmarks360TM. Powered by SullivanCotter's proprietary survey data and research, Benchmarks360TM is a suite of intelligent, web-based products that enables health care organizations to analyze and visualize workforce compensation and clinical productivity.

Designed to address enterprise-wide benchmarking needs for employees at all levels – including executives, physicians, advanced practice providers and other clinical and non-clinical staff positions – Benchmarks360TM provides critical industry-leading data, analyses and reporting to support the compensation decision-making process in an increasingly complex operating environment.

"Amidst a rapidly evolving global pandemic, hospitals and health systems are struggling to navigate a number of unprecedented financial and workforce challenges. Strengthening compensation practices and clinical workforce productivity through unique, data-driven intelligence and insights can help to support long-term sustainability in today's ever-changing marketplace. With the ability to conduct a wide variety of quantitative reviews and custom benchmarking analyses, Benchmarks360TM allows organizations to interactively assess clinical productivity and changes in compensation against national market data," said David Schwietz, Chief Information Officer, SullivanCotter.

As one of the most comprehensive products of its kind, it includes two distinct modules to help balance pay and clinical productivity across the organization:

Workforce Compensation and Clinical Productivity Manager

Compare your organization's compensation and clinical productivity benchmarks to the nation's largest health systems and medical groups. Utilize SullivanCotter's proprietary benchmarking information, representing over one million total incumbents, along with other third-party data sources. This module comes in both a Standard (offered with the purchase of SullivanCotter survey data) and a Pro version (upgrade available for additional licensing fee).

Clinical CPT Manager

Analyze and measure your organization's Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) coding distribution against national physician and advanced practice provider clinical benchmarks at the specialty, work RVU and CPT level. This module can be purchased and added separately.

Benchmarks360TM is offered exclusively to organizations who purchase SullivanCotter survey reports. To learn more, including important licensing information and a full list of features and functionality, visit sullivancotter.com/benchmarks360 or call 888.739.7039.

About SullivanCotter

SullivanCotter partners with health care and other not-for-profit organizations to understand what drives performance and improve outcomes through the development and implementation of integrated workforce strategies. Using our time-tested methodologies and industry-leading research and information, we provide data-driven insights and expertise to help organizations align business strategy and performance objectives – enabling our clients to deliver on their mission, vision and values.

