SullivanCotter Welcomes Nationally Recognized Workforce Rewards and Career Frameworks Consultant Darrell J. Cira

With over 25 years of experience advising large and operationally complex organizations outside of and within health care, pharmaceuticals and other life science industries, Darrell is a nationally recognized workforce rewards and career frameworks thought leader and consultant.

Serving as a trusted partner for hospitals and health systems nationwide, Darrell specializes in the design of broad-based employee total rewards programs and talent development strategies to help organizations grow sustainably, achieve key goals and drive performance.

"The industry continues to face unprecedented financial and workforce challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and many organizations are re-evaluating certain policies and practices in light of these recent events. Developing enterprise-wide rewards philosophy, career architecture and compensation frameworks to maintain employee engagement, manage costs and ensure future sustainability is now more critical than ever. Leveraging many years of direct experience within both general industry and health care, Darrell will work with clients to devise and implement strategic workforce programs as the health care industry makes plans for financial recovery and operational transformation," said Ted Chien, President and Chief Executive Officer, SullivanCotter.

Darrell also has an extensive range of additional expertise that will help him to provide greater value for clients in a rapidly evolving health care environment. This includes creating job and compensation infrastructures in the context of today's cloud-based human capital management systems, managing complex compensation plan integrations for a variety of mergers and acquisitions, and conducting pay equity analysis and implementing programs to help address related issues and discrepancies.

Prior to joining SullivanCotter, Darrell spent many years as a partner at a large global consulting firm where he led a number of critical workforce rewards and talent management initiatives.

About SullivanCotter

SullivanCotter partners with health care and other not-for-profit organizations to understand what drives performance and improve outcomes through the development and implementation of integrated workforce strategies. Using our time-tested methodologies and industry-leading research and information, we provide data-driven insights and expertise to help organizations align business strategy and performance objectives – enabling our clients to deliver on their mission, vision and values.

Contact: Becky Lorentz

Sullivan, Cotter and Associates, Inc.

[email protected]

314.414.3719

SOURCE SullivanCotter