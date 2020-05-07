TEMPE, Ariz., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumit Dewanjee, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Orthopedic Surgeon in the field of medicine as an at FXRX Orthopedics and Bracing.

Serving patients in the metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona area FXRX is the leading practice in Arizona for orthopedic surgery. FXRX mainly focuses on orthopedic sports injuries of the hip, knee, and shoulder, along with orthopedic fracture treatments such as stem cell therapy and cartilage restoration procedures.

Dr. Sumit Dewanjee is the founder and premier Board-certified Orthopedic Surgeon at FXRX with 16 years' experience in orthopedic surgery. His particular areas of focus are knee and shoulder surgery, fracture treatment and he's knowledgeable in both general orthopedics and orthopedic bracing. His additional skills include performing minimally invasive procedures using arthroscopy, with expertise in minimizing blood loss and patient recovery periods while providing the results and benefits of advanced and cutting edge treatments in surgery.



To gain the knowledge needed for his successful career with his private practice, Dr. Dewanjee attended the University of Miami and received his Medical Degree followed by Maricopa Medical Center to complete his residency.

In addition to his affiliations with MENSA, American Academy Ortho Surgeons, Dr. Dewanjee has been awarded the Patient Choice Award for the 7th time, maintaining his status as one of the best orthopedic surgeons in Phoenix, AZ. and Compassionate Doctors.

During his free time, Dr. Dewanjee donates to The Human Society.

Dr. Dewanjee dedicates his success to his mentor Dr. Dana Seltzer.

For more information please visit fxrxinc.com

