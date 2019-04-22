Sumitomo Chemical starts production at its electronic materials JV in Changzhou National Hi-Tech District

Japan's Sumitomo Chemical Corporation and Dongwoo Fine-Chem, Sumitomo Chemical's subsidiary located in Korea, has invested US$150 million into the project. Designed to produce high-purity chemicals required in the semiconductor manufacturing process with an annual capacity of 79,800 tons, Sumika Electronic Materials (Changzhou) aims to be a key supplier that meets the increasing demands of high-purity chemicals in this region.

"Under Sumitomo Chemical's core concept of 'Making Safety First Priority', Sumika Electronic Materials (Changzhou) will put its business interests in both contributing to local economic growth and being environmentally responsible to achieve what we call sustainable growth," said Masaki Matsui, Managing Executive Officer of IT-related Chemicals Sector, PLED Business Planning Office, Electronic Devices Development Center, who also expressed many thanks to CND and Changzhou Binjiang Economic Development Zone for their support and efforts during the founding and construction of the project.

"We believe that Sumitomo Chemical, with a history dating back to 400 years ago, will offer great expertise in the semiconductor sector that allows Sumika Electronic Materials (Changzhou) to grow rapidly and contribute to the prosperity of the semiconductor industry as well as the high-purity chemical market," said Mr. Qiao in his speech congratulating everyone involved for the opening of the facility after a shockingly-efficient 9 months' construction. "In the meantime, CND hopes to establish a sustainable and solid long-term relationship with Sumitomo Chemical for a prospering future together."

On behalf of Sumika Electronic Materials (Changzhou), President of Dongwoo Fine-Chem presented an award to the government of Changzhou Binjiang Economic Development Zone, which highly appreciated the proficiency and efficiency in their service.

In the first quarter of 2019, CND has brought in 21 quality projects that amount to 19.08 billion yuan (approx. US$2.8 billion) in total.

