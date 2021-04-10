Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology Presents New Data from Investigational Pipeline of Novel Cancer Therapeutics at AACR Virtual Annual Meeting I 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage company focused on research and development for novel cancer therapeutics, today presented new findings on a range of investigational agents from the company's pipeline at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting I, taking place April 10-15, 2021.

The data presented at the meeting include preclinical and Phase 1 clinical data evaluating the potential anti-cancer activity of the PKM2 activator TP-1454, PIM inhibitor TP-3654, TNK1 inhibitor TP-5809 and CDK9 inhibitor alvocidib. Additionally, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., the parent company of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology (SDP Oncology), presented findings from preclinical studies of DSP-0509, a TLR7 agonist.

"As we advance our investigational agents, we are pleased to present the latest research on our diverse pipeline to the scientific community at the AACR Virtual Annual Meeting," said Patricia S. Andrews, CEO and Global Head of Oncology, SDP Oncology. "These data reflect our relentless commitment to propelling drug discovery in oncology and our progress in advancing research in hematologic and solid malignancies."

Below are the details for the presentations:

About TP-1454

TP-1454 is an investigational oral pyruvate kinase M2 isoform (PKM2) activator, that is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/1b study in patients with advanced metastatic or progressive solid tumors (NCT04328740). TP-1454 is the first PKM2 activator to be evaluated in cancer patients. Pyruvate kinase is the enzyme responsible for catalyzing the last step of glycolysis. PKM2 plays a critical role in the metabolic changes observed in cancer and immune cells and establishes a metabolic advantage for tumor cells over the tumor immune microenvironment.1

About TP-3654

TP-3654 is an investigational second-generation selective PIM kinase inhibitor under evaluation in a Phase 1 study in patients with myelofibrosis (NCT04176198), as well as a Phase 1 study in patients with advanced solid tumors (NCT03715504).

About TP-5809

TP-5809 is an investigational TNK1 inhibitor currently being evaluated in the preclinical setting.

About Alvocidib

Alvocidib is an investigational small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinase 9 (CDK9) currently being evaluated in the ongoing Phase 2 Zella 202 study in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who have either relapsed from or are refractory to venetoclax in combination with azacitidine or decitabine (NCT03969420). Alvocidib is also being evaluated in Zella 102, a Phase 1b/2 study in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) in combination with azacitidine or decitabine (NCT03593915).

About DSP-0509

DSP-0509 is an investigational synthetic Toll-like receptor (TLR) 7 agonist. In preclinical models, DSP-0509 was shown to promote the cytokine induction and cytotoxic T lymphocyte (CTL) activation mediated by agonistic effect of TLR 7 expressed in plasmacytoid dendritic cells. DSP-0509 is hypothesized to sustain the immune-mediated anticancer activity by induction of immune system memory cells and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT03416335) in patients with advanced solid tumors.

About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. As a global oncology organization with teams in the U.S. and Japan, SDP Oncology is relentlessly committed to advancing purposeful science by transforming new discoveries into meaningful treatments for patients with cancer. The company's robust and diverse pipeline of preclinical and advanced-stage assets spans multiple areas, including oncogenic pathways, survival mechanisms and novel protein interactions, which aim to address unmet clinical needs in oncology.

For more information, visit www.sdponcology.com.

About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is among the top-10 listed pharmaceutical companies in Japan, operating globally in major pharmaceutical markets, including Japan, the U.S., China and the European Union. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma aims to create innovative pharmaceutical products in the Psychiatry & Neurology area, the Oncology area and Regenerative medicine/Cell therapy field, which have been designated as the focus therapeutic areas. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is based on the merger in 2005 between Dainippon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Today, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has more than 6,000 employees worldwide. Additional information about Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is available through its corporate website at www.ds-pharma.com.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of information presently available and involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. Information concerning pharmaceuticals (including compounds under development) contained within this material is not intended as advertising or medical advice.

