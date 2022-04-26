Sumitomo Pharma takes license to CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio from ERS Genomics

ERS CEO Eric Rhodes had the following statement: "We have been working with Sumitomo Pharma's group for some time and are pleased to finally be able to announce this agreement. Sumitomo Pharma has a reputation worldwide for excellence and vision, and we look forward to seeing how CRISPR/Cas9 will enhance their internal research programs and lead to more effective drugs."

Expanding on the regional aspect of the deal, Eric added: "Japan has one of the most developed biotechnology sectors in the world and we hope this partnership with Sumitomo Pharma is a signifier of a growing presence in this country. This represents ERS's 16th license deal in Japan."

Financial details of the agreement are not disclosed.

Summit Pharmaceuticals International Corporation, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation, serves as the exclusive agent for ERS Genomics in Japan.

ERS Genomics is a biotechnology company based in Dublin, Ireland. The company was formed to provide broad access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property held by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier. Non-exclusive licenses are available for research and sale of products and services across multiple fields including: research tools, kits, reagents; discovery of novel targets for therapeutic intervention; cell lines for discovery and screening of novel drug candidates; GMP production of healthcare products; companion animal and livestock health; production of industrial materials such as enzymes, biofuels and chemicals; and synthetic biology.

