Sumix Simplifies and Speeds Up MultiFiber Connector Inspection

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumix Corporation (www.sumix.com), an industry leader in high-resolution 3D Interferometers and 2D fiber optic connector end face inspection probes announces a revolutionary technology for inspecting multi-fiber MPO connectors. The company's Manta-W+ fiber inspection microscope is the industry's only solution offering automated inspection of Multi-Fiber Push-On connectors with analysis, and pass/fail testing by capturing all fiber terminations simultaneously.

Multi-Fiber Push-On connectors, MPO and MTP (trademark of US Conec) are increasingly used in telecom central office, data center, FTTH, and test and measurement laboratory applications. Each connector supports multiple fibers on a mating surface that is only 2.5mm x 6.4mm. Dirty or damaged connectors result in errors and expensive network downtime. Inspecting the end face and verifying each individual fiber has proven to be a challenge for operators.

The Manta-W+ performs an inspection of the entire end face simultaneously, providing a report on each fiber (up to 72) and with its wider view, can also inspect the guide holes, which can harbor dirt and debris that can easily be overlooked with other devices.

"We listen to our customers and build exactly the reliable, top quality tools they need to get the job done effectively, and we design them to be very easy to use," said Farhad Towfiq, Sumix President. "The Manta-W+ represents a significant leap in technology, providing accurate results faster than any competitor, the industry's only probe/microscope that can successfully evaluate an MPO connector with up to 72 fibers simultaneously."

The Manta-W+, which can be used as a probe and a benchtop microscope, applicable for field use, as well as lab and manufacturing, represents the next evolution of Sumix' proven, industry standard platform of fiber scopes including SMX-Manta, SMX-Manta+, and Scopio series. Manta-W+ supports not just multi-fiber connections but also all standard types including popular LC, SC, SMA, E2000, AVIM, Mini-AVIM, and many more with an extensive selection of interchangeable tips available.

The Manta-W+ and the complete Sumix line will be exhibited at OFC, March 5-7, 2019 in San Diego.

Sumix Corporation (www.sumix.com), a software and manufacturing company, is producer of high-resolution 3D Interferometers and portable 2D inspection probes for testing and verifying fiber optic connectors. Privately-owned, and based in Oceanside, California, Sumix has been designing and manufacturing optical and imaging products since 1999.

