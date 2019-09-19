SUMMARY CLASS NOTICE: If you purchased Super S Super Trac 303 Tractor Hydraulic Fluid in Missouri between May 25, 2013 and the present, you may benefit from a proposed class-action settlement by contacting RG/2 Claims Administration

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A $1,700,000.00 class-action settlement has been reached in a lawsuit against Tractor Supply Company and Smitty's Supply, Inc. ("Defendants") regarding the sale and use of Super S Super Trac 303 Tractor Hydraulic Fluid in Missouri (the "Proposed Settlement"). The Proposed Settlement, summarized herein, may affect your rights. For additional information, including the longer notice of settlement and the Settlement Agreement and Release with the precise terms and conditions of the settlement, please see www.supertrac303settlement.com or call 1-866-742-4955. You may also access the Court docket in this case through the Court's Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER) system at https://www.mow.uscourts.gov/, or by visiting the office of the Office of the Clerk of Court, United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri, 400 E. 9th Street, Kansas City, Missouri, 64106, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding Court holidays. The case is called Hornbeck, et al., v. Tractor Supply Company, et al., Case No. 4:18-cv-00523-NKL (W.D. Mo.) Please do not telephone the Court or the Court Clerk's Office to inquire about the Proposed Settlement or the claim process.

In the class-action lawsuit, Plaintiffs allege that Super S Super Trac 303 Tractor Hydraulic Fluid did not meet the equipment manufacturer's specification allegedly listed on the product's label, and that use of Super S Super Trac 303 Tractor Hydraulic Fluid in equipment causes damage to various parts of the equipment. Defendants vigorously deny all of these allegations and claims of wrongdoing, and further state that the labels for Super S Super Trac 303 Tractor Hydraulic Fluid were truthful, appropriate, and adequate in all respects. The Court has not made a final ruling on Plaintiffs' claims. Plaintiffs and Defendants have agreed to the Proposed Settlement to assure a fair recovery to Class Members and avoid the risk and expense of further litigation.

You are a member of the Settlement Class if you purchased Super S Super Trac 303 Tractor Hydraulic Fluid in Missouri from May 25, 2013 to the present. The Proposed Settlement provides each class member with a cash award based on the purchase of Super S Super Trac 303 Tractor Hydraulic Fluid. That award is estimated to be $12 for each 5-gallon bucket of Super S Super Trac 303 Tractor Hydraulic Fluid you purchased in Missouri during the Class period, $6 for each 2-gallon jug, $4 for each 1-gallon jug, and $90 for each 55-gallon drum. In addition to this amount, you may also be entitled to receive reimbursement for equipment losses, repairs and/or parts purchases resulting from, in whole or in part, your use of the Super S Super Trac 303 Tractor Hydraulic Fluid. If you are a member of the Settlement Class, you must submit a claim form by February 17, 2020 to receive your award and you must submit a claim form by February 17, 2020 to apply for additional benefits based on equipment repairs/parts/damage. Please see www.supertrac303settlement.com for a copy of the claim form or call 1-866-742-4955 to request a claim form be mailed to you. Class Counsel also will ask that the Court award up to $511,500 in attorneys' fees, $150,000 in expenses, and an incentive payment of $5,000 for each of the four class representatives. The amounts awarded for attorneys' fees, expenses, and incentive award come out of the Settlement Class Fund. The Court will decide whether to approve the Settlement at the Final Fairness Hearing on March 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. This date may change; see www.supertrac303settlement.com for more information.

