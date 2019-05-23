Summer Activities In Sun-Kissed Palm Springs, California

Mt. San Jacinto Natural History Association has kicked off their 2019 Summer Season with free classes and field education series in partnership with Mt. San Jacinto State Park & Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. Classes run June 16 – October 19, 2019 and include activities such as hikes, talks and workshops. Reservations are required three days prior to the event. Weekend tram service begins at 8:00 am.

After the sun sets, take a red-jeep tour with Desert Adventures. Star gaze on their Night Watch Tour of the San Andreas Fault or see the magical colors of the desert on a Sunset Tour. For a closer look at the stars through a state-of-the-art telescope, take a Sky Watcher Star Tour and experience the wonders of the night sky. Experienced guides weave together the myths and legends behind each constellation, combining breathtaking views and awe-inspiring astronomy with the heroes, lovers, and tragic figures from cultures around the world.

For some cool museums, visit the Air Museum holding the largest collection of working WWII planes in the U.S. For art and design, the Art Museum's summer exhibit showcases perspectives of the California desert while the Architecture and Design Museum highlights those who have turned Palm Springs into an architectural paradise, currently featuring local architect Hugh Kaptur.

Cool down in the afternoon with a gourmet shake or malt. Try the splurge worthy delights of Great Shakes, Kreem, Lappert's Ice Cream, or Gelato Granucci all offering choices, choices, choices. Then take a splash in the pool and get those feet wet. Now doesn't that feel good!

About Palm Springs, California

Palm Springs is welcoming visitors to its dynamic downtown with stylish hotels, creative cuisine and chic shops combined with welcoming public spaces. With year round sunny weather and stunning scenery, Palm Springs exudes a welcoming vibe to visitors from around the globe. www.VisitPalmSprings.com.

