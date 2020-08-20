Summer Camp Serves 1,600 Students with NO COVID-19 Cases

RIVERSIDE, Texas, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While some summer camps were forced to close due to COVID outbreaks, Carolina Creek Christian Camps Executive Director Lisa Olson is celebrating a safe, fun and meaningful summer camp season with no camper COVID cases.

"Last summer we served nearly 10,000 campers. This summer, with COVID cases surging in Texas and new social distancing measures in place, our 100 staff took extra precautions and served over 1,600 campers, with no reported infections by our guests. And those campers had a blast!" Olson observed.

Dyer Howard, a dad of an 11-year-old son who attended camp this summer, said the first words out of his son's mouth when he picked him up were literally, "I'm coming back next summer!"

Mr. Howard went on to praise the camp for its care and organization. "I was so impressed from the moment we arrived. Better than that was the amount of staff on site. The entire property was clean and well maintained. As a facility maintenance manager for a state university, I must also brag on the diligence in upkeep of the grounds and structures alike. For me that speaks to what these folks are providing our kids, and how they achieve it. For the hour and a half drive back to our home, our son told us all about his week and the many, many fun games and activities he experienced."

As fall approaches - Carolina Creek is now offering 50% discounts for small groups wanting to host retreats, gatherings, or reunions in a safe, outdoor environment.

About Carolina Creek Christian Camps

Voted Best Camp in Walker County by readers of the Huntsville Item, Carolina Creek offers a variety of sports, arts, outdoor adventure and fun activities on almost 500 acres in an exciting environment where youth and adults can experience and know the love of Jesus Christ. Carolina Creek can serve up to 1,200 guests across three unique camp centers just 90 minutes north of Houston on the Trinity River. Since its founding in 2002, Carolina Creek Christian Camps has established a goal to offset the cost of registration to roughly 20% of their campers from urban/inner city, economically or otherwise disadvantaged communities, and to date, has awarded over $400,000 in scholarships each year.

