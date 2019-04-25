Summer in Saint Lucia: American Airlines Resumes Second Daily Miami Flight in June with Lowest Fares Ever and Hotels Offering Attractive Rates

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new seasonal flight from Miami combined with the lowest airfares ever make this summer the perfect time to visit Saint Lucia. And hotels are offering attractive rates, adding even more incentive to book a family vacation, romantic getaway or wellness-focused trip.

On June 6, American Airlines will resume a second daily nonstop flight from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Hewanorra International Airport (UVF) at 8:45am. Flight AA1335 arrives in Saint Lucia at 11:21am, giving vacationers a full afternoon to enjoy on their day of arrival. This flight joins the year-round daily flight departing MIA at 11:13am, perfectly timed for morning connections from American Airlines feeder cities. Roundtrip airfare starts at $423, the lowest airfare ever for this route. American Airlines Vacations is also offering several air/hotel packages.

Hotels and resorts have created summer offers with up to 50% off room rates, resort credits, spa deals and more. Hotels include Anse Chastanet, Calabash Cove, Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa, Jade Mountain Resort, Mango Beach Inn, Stonefield Villa Resort, Serenity at Coconut Bay, Têt Rouge, Ti Kaye Resort and Spa and others.

Most famous for nearly 100 miles of coastline and pristine beaches with clear Caribbean waters, activities abound for vactioners of all ages. Visitors will enjoy newly-renovated facilities at Soufriere's Hummingbird Beach; the highly-Instagrammed natural mud baths; world-class diving and snorkeling; the Tet Paul Nature Trail and the signature Pitons.

To find out more about Saint Lucia, go to www.stlucia.org. To book travel via American Airlines or American Airlines Vacations, contact a travel agent or go to www.aa.com.

About Saint Lucia: Saint Lucia is nestled halfway down the Eastern Caribbean archipelago and known for its natural beauty and diverse attractions, including the signature Piton Mountains (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), a tropical rainforest, the mud baths at Sulfur Springs Park and one of the world's few drive-in volcanoes. Culturally rich offerings include quaint coastline fishing villages and the annual Saint Lucia Jazz Festival, programmed in 2019 by world-renowned Jazz at Lincoln Center. A wide range of accommodations includes five-star hotels, all-inclusive resorts, intimate inns and value-oriented properties. Saint Lucia is continually recognized as a leading wedding and honeymoon destination. Learn more at www.stlucia.org and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

