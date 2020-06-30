Summer in Style with New Dunkin' Inspired goodr Sunglasses

CANTON, Mass., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer fun in full swing, Dunkin' is celebrating the season with new ways to keep Americans sippin' and snackin' in style. To help fans rock a cool, new look while running on Dunkin', the brand has teamed up with goodr sunglasses to design and launch two sets of Dunkin' inspired shades for the perfect summer accessory. The sunglasses, available in two bright, bold designs featuring Dunkin's iconic pink and orange, are fashionable and functional, with polarized lenses and UV400 filters to ensure protection while having fun in the sun.

Dunkin' branded goodr sunglasses are available for purchase exclusively on Dunkin's online pop-up shop beginning July 1 at 12 PM EDT for a price of $25 (plus applicable tax and shipping), while supplies last. For each pair sold, Dunkin' will donate $3 to the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation to support health and hunger relief for children in underserved communities.* For more information on the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, please visit bringjoy.org.

"Dunkin' iced beverages are a summer staple for staying cool, and now, we're making it fun and easy to look cool too with stylin' shades from goodr sunglasses, sure to be the must-have summer fashion for any Dunkin' fan," said Drayton Martin, Vice President, Brand Stewardship at Dunkin'. "More importantly, our new Dunkin' inspired goodr sunglasses help people both look good and do good, with $3 from every pair donated to the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation to help bring the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness."

For those looking for a tasty bite to pair with their goodr sunglasses when things are bright, Dunkin' has a variety of menu options for 290 calories or less, including:

Beyond Sausage ® Wake-Up Wrap® : Guests looking for a new way to enjoy delicious plant-based protein can order the Beyond Sausage® Wake-Up Wrap®, featuring Dunkin's 100% plant-based Beyond Breakfast Sausage® patty, egg, and Wisconsin -aged white cheddar served in a flour tortilla.

® : Guests looking for a new way to enjoy delicious plant-based protein can order the Beyond Sausage® Wake-Up Wrap®, featuring Dunkin's 100% plant-based Beyond Breakfast Sausage® patty, egg, and -aged white cheddar served in a flour tortilla. Ham & Cheese Rollups : Back nationally for the first time in two years as of July 1 , Dunkin's Ham & Cheese Rollups feature extra lean Black Forest ham and cheese rolled up in flour tortillas.

: Back nationally for the first time in two years as of , Dunkin's Ham & Cheese Rollups feature extra lean Black Forest ham and cheese rolled up in flour tortillas. Veggie Egg White Omelet Sandwich: For veggie lovers, this sandwich includes egg whites, red and green bell peppers, spinach, extra virgin olive oil, and onions, topped with a slice of Wisconsin -aged white cheddar, and served on an oven-toasted multigrain thin.

Currently, the vast majority of Dunkin' restaurants across the country remain open and have put enhanced preventative health and safety measures in place. While certain stores across the country have reopened in-restaurant dining, Dunkin' continues to offer service via drive-thru, carry-out, delivery, and curbside pick-up at select locations. Guests can order and pay contactless on the Dunkin' App for a quick, grab-and-go experience.

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

*Donations will be made until August 31st, or while supplies last.

