Summer Is Not Canceled: Leading Health and Education Experts Share Essential Role of Summer in Closing COVID-19 Learning Gaps and Promoting Social Emotional Well-Being for America's Students

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the country, summer programs are adapting to ensure students and their families receive quality summer learning opportunities and critical supports and services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Millions of working families will soon tackle the difficult task of finding high-quality, safe and affordable summer childcare and enrichment solutions as the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to worsen the already existing opportunity gap students from low-income families face. With this as a backdrop, the National Summer Learning Association (NSLA) is co-hosting "When Schools Close: Harnessing the Power of Summer for America's Students" with national partners and esteemed health, education, and policy experts.

When/Where: May 27, 2020 | 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET | Virtual National Press Club Event. Live stream of the event can be found on NSLA's Facebook and Twitter by following #SummerMatters. Register here: https://bit.ly/3bxNAYN

Who: Moderators: Joseph P. Williams, Senior Editor, U.S. News & World Report and Aaron Philip Dworkin, CEO, National Summer Learning Association. Opening Remarks by Karl Alexander, PhD (Johns Hopkins University, John Dewey Professor of Sociology Emeritus) - nationally renowned researcher and sociologist who coined the term "summer slide," followed by panel discussions on the State of Summer. Other featured speakers include:

American Camp Association : Tom Rosenberg , President & CEO and Laurie Brown , PhD, Director of Research

: Boston Afterschool and Beyond : Chris Smith , President & CEO

: Council of Chief State School Officers: Jillian Balow , Wyoming Superintendent and Board of Directors President

Food Research and Action Center : Clarissa Hayes , Senior Child Nutrition Policy Analyst

: Johns Hopkins Medical Institution : Rachel Thornton , M.D., PhD, Associate Professor of Pediatrics

: Khan Academy: Dan Tieu , Director of Marketing

National League of Cities: Bela Shah Spooner , Program Director, Afterschool Institute for Youth, Education, and Families

National Summer Learning Association: Matthew Boulay, PhD, Founder and Board of Directors

The Education Trust: Tanji Reed Marshall , PhD, Director, P-12 Practice

About the National Summer Learning Association

The National Summer Learning Association (NSLA) is the only national nonprofit exclusively focused on closing the achievement and opportunity gaps by increasing access to high-quality summer learning opportunities. NSLA's work is driven by the belief that all children and youth deserve high-quality summer learning experiences that will help them succeed in college, career, and life. For more information, visit summerlearning.org .

SOURCE National Summer Learning Association

Related Links

http://summerlearning.org

